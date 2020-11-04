Scout pack to hold flag retirement

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Cub Scout Pack 596, of Central United Methodist Church, will be holding an American flag retirement ceremony Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Mount Airy.

Sheila Sechrist, cubmaster for the pack, said this will be the first such public ceremony the group has held, although it has done flag retirement ceremonies in the past that were just for the pack and the associated Boy Scout Troop 596.

Sechrist said the troop would not be burning the retired flags, which is generally the final step in the process, but will be doing the other steps in the a typical flag retirement ceremony, including cutting the flag, separating the blue field from the stripes.

Later, she said the pack and troop will do a private burning ceremony.

She said anyone in the community who has an old American flat that is in need of a proper retirement can bring the flag to the scouts on Saturday, or drop it off at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, in care of museum Executive Director Matt Edwards.

In addition to preforming a community service with the flag retirement ceremony, Sechrist said members of the Cub Scout pack will use the experience as part of their work necessary to earn advancement within the pack.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Those attending are asked to wear a face covering and to observe social distancing guidelines.