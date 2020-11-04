Police reports

• A Georgia woman was jailed during the weekend under a $6,000 secured bond on a felony drug charge, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Teresa Ann Roy, 47, of Augusta, was encountered by city officers late Saturday night at Northern Regional Hospital and served with a warrant on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Roy also is accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, with the violations stemming from a trespassing call during the early morning hours Saturday at Hampton Inn where she allegedly possessed the items in question.

The Georgia woman is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court next Monday.

• Police learned Monday of a major theft that occurred Saturday at the Lowe’s Home Center store. It involved power equipment with a total value of $1,665, including a Kobalt XTR 24-volt three-tool combo kit, a Metabo 10-inch job-site table saw and a 34-volt brushless hammer drill.

The equipment was stolen by a “listed suspect,” police records state, but no arrest had occurred at last report.

• Angela Adkins Collins, 41, of 335 Alley Cat Lane, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property Sunday at the Tractor Supply store on Rockford Street, where she allegedly was found with stolen merchandise valued at $40, which was recovered.

The case is set for the Nov. 16 session of District Court.

• A break-in was discovered Friday at Leonard’s Buildings and Truck Accessories on North Andy Griffith Parkway, where a crowbar was used to gain entry through a door. Nothing was listed as stolen, but damage put at $260 occurred to the door and frame.