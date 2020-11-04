Surry gets Storm Ready designation

November 4, 2020 John Peters II News 0

DOBSON – Surry County has been recognized as a StormReady Community by the National Weather Service, which awards the preparedness of local emergency agencies. The StormReady recognition indicates that Surry County has done everything possible to improve emergency first responder and community preparedness in the event of a natural disaster.

“This is a new status that Surry County has been honored with based on readiness and resources,” said John Shelton, Surry County Emergency Services director. “This recognition is further proof of the hard work that our staff and emergency first responders have put in to be better prepared.”

“Surry County’s improved communications infrastructure and increased level of severe weather awareness will no doubt minimize the loss of life and/or property in the future,” stated the National Weather Service in its notification letter to the county.

Surry County Communications’ efforts to notify the public of severe weather events include the use of Hyper-Reach. The service provides rapid notification of severe weather, amber alerts, silver alerts and safety situations using a mix of telephone calls, text and email messages, and even TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired.

Citizens can download the Hyper-Reach Anywhere app on their smartphone. Hyper-Reach Anywhere is a free smartphone app that allows individual citizens to manage and monitor the alerts they receive, for their home and office addresses, as well as addresses for friends and family. Citizens can also sign up for Hyper-Reach by logging onto http://hyper-reach.com/ncsurrysignup.html. Residents without internet can call 336-401-8651 to sign up.