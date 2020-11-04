Surry County Sheriff’s Report

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:
• Tara Beth Cranfill, 38, of Spaulding Lane, Elkin, was served an order for arrest July 27 for failure to appear in court July 24. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and an Aug. 2 court date.
On Nov. 19 she has a court date for charges of hit and run, two counts of driving while license revoked, and improper backing.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, she should be out of prison by then.
In April 2019 she was convicted of felony possession of a Schedule II drug. She received probation and a suspended sentence. However, after these new charges this summer, her probation was revoked, and she was placed in prison on Aug. 17 with a projected release date of Nov. 15.
• The next day after Cranfill, a neighbor would be arrested on the same charge. Joaquin Alexandro Avila Reyes, 19, also of Spaulding Lane, Elkin, was served an order for arrest July 28 for failure to appear in court July 26. He was given a $300 cash bond and an Aug. 13 court date.
On Friday he faces a charge of driving while license revoked. Then on Nov. 17 in Yadkin County he faces the same charge.
On Nov. 20 he is back in Dobson for four counts of driving while license revoked as well as other driving-related offenses.
On Dec. 17 the charges are possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, failure to appear in court, no driver’s license, two counts of driving while license revoked, and possession of a Schedule VI drug (usually marijuana).
• Derek Calvin Speaks, 21, of Greentown Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 27 for failure to appear in court July 24. He was given a $500 unsecured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
He has a Nov. 4 court date for charges of possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.
• Gary Lee Collins, 67, of Glen Terrace, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 28 for failure to appear in court July 20. He was given a $300 cash bond and a Sept. 2 court date.
On Dec. 15 he faces charges of driving while impaired, hit and run, assault with a deadly weapon, assault, communicating threats, going armed to the terror of the public, reckless driving with wanton disregard, no car insurance, and failure to report an accident.
In June 1990 “Cotton” Collins was convicted of felony possession of a Schedule VI drug. He received probation and a suspended sentence, with credit for time served.
• Ronald Charles Cathey, 37, of Ayers Circle, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 28 for failure to appear in court June 25. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 5 court date.
On Nov. 20 he faces a charge of assault on a female.
On Dec. 7 he faces charges of felony larceny, felony possession of meth, felony larceny of a vehicle, becoming a habitual felon, drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing, and two counts of resisting an officer.
• Christopher Darrell Leonard, Wise Mans Trail, Mount Airy, was served a warrant July 28, charging him with assault on a female, dated July 16. The complainant is Brittany McHone of Mount Airy. He was not confined and was given a July 31 court date.
• Robert Lee Hodge, 39, of Springfield Road, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest July 29 for failure to appear in Stokes County court earlier that day. He was given a $20,000 secured bond and a Sept. 14 court date in Danbury.
He has a court date Dec. 9 in Danbury to face larceny and second-degree trespassing.
On Jan. 25 in Danbury the charges are felony possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
On June 24, he was convicted of possession of a Schedule II drug, Schedule VI drug and drug paraphernalia. He was given probation and a suspended sentence — despite already being on probation from Feb. 17 convictions for several charges.
These include felonies breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny, possession stolen goods, and possession of a Schedule II drug; the misdemeanors included larceny, drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, and “other misdemeanant.”
• Melissa Nicole Rice, 37, of Zion Way, Ararat, was served an order for arrest July 28 for failure to appear in court Jan. 30 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
Reach Jeff at 415-4692.