Floyd defeats Thacker in school board race

November 3, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Longtime incumbent Phil Thacker was defeated Tuesday in the race for a lone-contested seat on the Mount Airy Board of Education.

With results in for all six precincts involved in the school board election, Republican challenger Randy Floyd received 2,961 votes, compared to 2,256 for Thacker in balloting for the latter’s District A seat. The winning margin was 57% to 43% of the vote.

Floyd, 57, was a last-minute filer to challenge Thacker, who has served on the Mount Airy Board of Education since 2000 and been associated with the city school system for more than 40 years, including graduating from the city’s high school.

Thacker, 65, is director of engineering for Renfro Corp., where he has been employed for nearly 30 years.

Floyd is a Mount Airy native who graduated from North Surry High School. He was the body shop manager for Scenic Automotive’s Ford location until becoming disabled.

The challenger has said that he had made some offhand comments about running for public office, and then some friends urged him to seek the seat on the Mount Airy Board of Education.

District A covers Mount Airy voting area No. 1, which extends from the downtown section in the north along the east side of U.S. 52 to Bannertown and along the eastern side of U.S. 601 past Insteel and North Carolina Foam.

As a midday filing deadline approached for the office, Floyd arrived at the Surry County Board of Elections office.

“I was coming out of the office just past noon,” he has said. “I got in there just in time.” Floyd added that he always wanted to help the community in some way, which in the past has included being active with the Shriners and Masonic Lodge.

Thacker had run unopposed in the last school board election before being challenged this year.

Three other people ran unopposed for Mount Airy Board of Education seats.

Incumbent Wendy Carriker collected 3,933 votes for her District D seat, with newcomers Thomas Horton (District C) and Jayme Reeves Brant (District B) receiving 4,190 and 4,245, respectively.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.