Presidential results still tabulating late into night

As the election day clock inched toward midnight Tuesday, there was still no clear winner in the presidential race.
Shortly after 11 p.m., the Associated Press had called California and its massive haul of 55 electoral college votes, along with Oregon and Washington state for Democrat Joe Biden, while Idaho went for President Donald Trump.
California, Oregon and Washington are all liberal states, while Idaho is conservative.
California has the largest number of electoral college votes. It’s also the home of Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris. She served as the San Francisco district attorney and the state’s attorney general before winning election to the Senate in 2016.
At that point in the evening, Biden held 209 electoral votes, compared to Trump’s 112. At that time the swing states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, collectively with 64 electoral votes, were still up in the air but leaning toward Trump.
While Trump was trailing in the electoral college votes, he was leading in the popular vote as of 11 p.m., with 50.37% of ballots cast for him, compared to 48.01% for Biden.
In North Carolina, with its 15 electoral votes at stake, Trump was leading Biden with 2,721,517 votes to 2,647,912 votes, with 6% of the state’s precincts yet to be reported. The Trump campaign had considered North Carolina a must-win state, with the president making repeated campaign stops in the state, including a Monday rally in Fayetteville.
In Surry County, Trump easily outdistanced Biden. With 23 of 24 precincts reporting, the president garnered 27,166 votes, or 75.2%, compared to 8,598 for Biden, or 23.8%.
Voters in the U.S. presidential election faced a public health crisis and a wounded economy, but neither candidate emerged as the clear choice to handle both of those issues, according to AP Votecast.
More voters — both nationwide and in key battlegrounds — said former Vice President Joe Biden would be better able to handle the coronavirus pandemic, the top concern for about 4 in 10 voters. But President Donald Trump edged out Biden on the question of who would be better to rebuild an economy besieged by nearly 11 million job losses and small businesses staring down a bleak winter. About 3 in 10 voters nationally ranked the economy as the most pressing issue.
The question of whether the pandemic or the economy mattered more to voters was a heated debate in the campaign. Biden has warned that the economy can never fully heal unless the coronavirus is first contained and businesses can fully reopen. Trump argued that the economy should not be a casualty of the disease and maintained, without evidence, that the nation was “rounding the turn.”
Despite the months of debate, three-quarters of all voters said they knew all along who they supported. And Trump weighed heavily on their minds — two-thirds said their decision was driven by their opinion of the untraditional president, either for or against.
Trump voters overwhelmingly endorsed their president. About 8 in 10 said their vote was in support of him, not in opposition to Biden, and roughly as many said Trump has changed the way things work in Washington for the better.
Meanwhile, Biden voters were closely split over whether they mainly supported Biden or opposed Trump with their vote for president.
AP VoteCast is a nationwide survey of more than 132,000 voters and nonvoters conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
Millions of voters rushed to cast their ballots early, and did so with a clear sense of anxiety and worry. About 6 in 10 voters — including most Biden voters and about a quarter of Trump voters — said they think things in the country are on the wrong track.
Trump’s campaign tried to make the handling of the economy a top selling point for his reelection, an uphill battle as unemployment spiked to double digits this spring. A comeback has recently showed signs of stalling as federal aid lapsed because the Trump administration and House Democrats could not reach a compromise. Only about 4 in 10 voters said the economy was good or excellent, with the rest describing conditions as not so good or poor.
Still, Trump’s image as a boon to business was resilient, despite the pandemic downturn.