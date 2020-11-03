Harris tops Terry for register

During early voting, it was common for people to be lined up out the front door at the Board of Elections office. By election day, however, traffic was down considerably.
DOBSON — As far back as anyone can remember, the register of deeds office has been held by the Democrat Party. That longevity streak has ended as Todd Harris defeated Lloyd Terry by more than a two-to-one margin.
Commissioner Van Tucker, who was reelected Tuesday as well, said he thinks this might be the first time the Republican Party has held all the elected offices at the county level.
Like some of the other local races, the outcome looked all but decided as soon as the Surry County Board of Elections posted results of early voting and previously counted absentee mail-in ballots.
With none of the 24 voting precincts reporting in yet, the elections board posted online that 63% of all registered voters had been counted already.
From that early voting, Harris held a commanding lead at 68.75% to 31.25%, or 19,900 votes to 9,045 votes.
That lead slightly increased as precincts started coming in.
By 10:50 p.m., 19 of 24 precincts had reported, and the margin was wide enough to call the race. Harris was ahead 70% to 30%, or 24,045 votes to 10,307 votes.
Lloyd Terry was at Grace Moravian Church Tuesday afternoon when discussing voter traffic to that point.
“During early voting we had a mass amount of voting, and now on election day it’s been a trickle of people,” he said. “It’s been reversed, but it is 2020!”
Polls across North Carolina opened at 6:30 a.m.
Harris said he started off bright and early, getting out to his home spot, Mount Airy District #1, first thing. His wife Betsy stayed there while he went down to Elkin.
He said he thought it made sense to spend the biggest share of his day in the spot where there were the most registered voters left who hadn’t voted. After Elkin consolidated its voting locations, the combined precinct is now the largest in the county, Harris noted, and it also had the most votes left to go at the start of election day.
Harris stayed there until noon, then traveled back to Mount Airy, where he spent the rest of the day. He bounced between District #1, Grace Moravian Church, Districts #1 and #6, back to Grace Moravian, and then finished up at #1 where he started his day.
“I had a tremendous party group of volunteers behind me,” said Harris. “Dedicated individuals for all Republicans, including me. No one person could end up getting the results like we had without a tremendous boots-on-the-ground group of volunteers.”
He said he believed the Republican Party did so well locally because of a shift in the beliefs of the Democrat Party. There is a radicalism on the national level that doesn’t play well in Surry County, he said.
Harris had a much closer race in the March GOP primary. Only a hundred votes separated him from Jennifer White when he earned 39.14% to her 37.74%, with another 23% going to Scott Elvis.
What about Harris himself does he think resonated with voters this fall?
He said he thinks people who did their homework on candidates could see that he is well qualified for the position. Having a law degree for a job such as this is a big plus, he said, and he can apply this knowledge to the office.
The register of deeds isn’t there to promote any political party or promote the person holding the office, he believes. The job is to support the citizens of the county. He said he wants to work to give the best possible service and be the best possible example of Judeo-Christian values in that courthouse that will make the people of Surry County proud.
A key issue for him is protecting sensitive digital information.
He said, “Cyber security is a cutting edge profession, and I will get the best that the Surry County Board of Commissioners will let me have.”
Attacks are damaging and expensive. There is ransomware, he said, a high-tech kidnapping where businesses and even governments have had to pay a ransom to get access back to their own files.
He said he also has spoken with banks and real estate companies about ways to make working with them easier and faster.
“I thought we ran a good campaign,” said Terry, but there was too much local support for President Donald Trump and Republican Dan Forest running for governor. That looked to have carried over to other races.
“I’m no politician,” Terry admitted, noting it was his first time running for office. “I appreciate everyone who tried to help me.”
During his time out meeting folks, Terry said he tried to offer encouragement to people having a tough time this year. He met folks with sick spouses or no jobs, trying to pay their bills. He was touched by their plight.
He said he was pleasantly surprised to see such a high percentage of people come out to vote. During early voting he saw a lot of first-time voters both old and young come out to have their voices be heard.
