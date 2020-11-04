Surry against the grain for governor

November 3, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
Staff and Wire Reports

This Oct. 14 photo shows Gov. Roy Cooper, left, and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest during a live televised debate at UNC-TV studios in Research Triangle Park.

Gerry Broome | AP Photo

RALEIGH (AP) — With almost all votes in late Tuesday, it looked like Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper would win reelection over his challenger, Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

But not because of Surry County’s help.

With 75% of registered voters counted by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Surry County had given 69% of its votes to Forest to 30% for Cooper. The last 1% was split between Steven DiFiore and Al Pisano.

Forest’s percentage wasn’t as high as some of the other state and national races. President Donald Trump was at 75%, Rep. Patrick McHenry at 74.7%, Sen. Thom Tillis at 70%, and Mark Robinson got 75.3% for lieutenant governor.

When the Surry County Board of Elections posted its early voting and already counted absentee mail-in ballots, the total reached 63% of all registered voters in the county.

This was exactly on par with what the Associated Press found statewide. Nearly 62% of the state’s more than 7.3 million registered voters had cast their ballots by Monday. Democrats cast 1.7 million ballots, Republicans cast over 1.4 million ballots and nearly 1.4 million unaffiliated people voted.

Cooper was banking on the support of voters who approved of his handling of the coronavirus, while Forest aimed to appeal to business owners and K-12 public school parents dissatisfied with the state’s slow reopening.

With 82% of precincts reporting by 10:38 p.m., Cooper held 52% of the vote to Forest’s 47%, a difference of 281,000 votes.