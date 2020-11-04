Ballard wins by commanding margin

By Tom Joyce

State Sen. Deanna Ballard did her part Tuesday to add to the dominance of Republican incumbent candidates for state legislative seats in this area.

Ballard, who represents part of Surry and four other Northwest North Carolina counties in Senate District 45, was leading Democratic challenger Jeanne Supin by a margin of 68% to 32% of the ballots cast, with 77 of 80 total precincts reporting district-wide. Twelve of those are in Surry County.

The actual vote count as of 10:25 p.m. was 70,792 to 32,718 in favor of Ballard in the five counties, which include Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes in addition to Surry.

In Surry County, where the three unaccounted-for precincts are located, Ballard mirrored that same level of performance. With results reported in nine of the 12 precincts that are in District 45, Ballard held a lead of 13,853 to 4,240 votes over Supin.

Ballard has served 2.5 terms as state senator representing District 45. She was first appointed during a short legislative session of 2016, won re-election later that year and again in 2018.

After a round of redistricting, she became one of two state senators representing Surry County by defeating incumbent Shirley Randlman of Wilkes County, also a Republican. Randleman held the Senate seat formerly occupied by the late Don East of Pilot Mountain.

Ballard, 42, a resident of Blowing Rock, stressed the need to strengthen the economy and education, and the interrelationship between the two, during her campaign.

She sees bolstering partnerships between industries/businesses and educational institutions as a way to motivate and encourage students to stay and work locally even after they have completed their respective technical-skills and job-training programs. Ballard further believes improving the digital infrastructure is critical to economic development.

The state senator’s professional career includes serving as director of public policy for the Samaritan’s Purse organization that provides relief to disaster victims.

Supin, Ballard’s Democratic opponent, has said that she filed to run against the incumbent to champion a slate of progressive policies.

She is a longtime health-care professional who has worked in the areas of suicide prevention, health equity and in improving ways to treat such conditions as trauma, depression and anxiety.

Supin resides in Boone.

