Stevens easily wins re-election bid

November 3, 2020 John Peters II News 0
Long-time GOP incumbent Sarah Stevens won her seventh term in the North Carolina House of Representatives Tuesday.

Stevens, a Mount Airy attorney, defeated challenger Beth Shaw, of Elkin.

In Surry County, with 11 of 14 precincts reporting as of 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, she easily outdistanced Shaw, 15,903 votes to 6,340. In Alleghany County, with all precincts reporting, Stevens took 4,279 votes vs. 1,562 for Shaw. In Wilkes County, with all 11 precincts reporting, Stevens won 9,133 to 2,139 votes.

Stevens, who has served the past four years as Speaker Pro Tempore and stands for re-election to that post, said during her campaign that one of her focuses would be on getting North Carolina reopened and operating among the COVID-19 pandemic.

”We have been taught the procedures needed to keep us safe and keep the disease spread down. We have small businesses that have closed and will not be re-opening at all. The longer this continues (shutdowns and limits), we will lose more businesses.”

Tuesday night, after the results were largely in, she said there were other factors that figured into an overwhelming majority of voters casting ballots for her.

“I think a big part of it is staying in touch with and being responsive to the citizens of the community. I tend to come home most every weekend and be available. I think people feel like I’ve done a good job, that I represent their values on issues,” Stevens said.

Stevens said it’s not always the big issues or the partisan issues that affect people who live in her district. She said two different people have come up to her in recent weeks and said she had taken an interest in helping them solve individual problems.

“One told me, ‘You took care of me as the little man, when I didn’t feel like I was important,’” she said, before adding both told her they were Democrats, but said they would always support her because of her work on their behalf.

“It’s the little things you do for people,” she said. “I mean, it is the big things, too, but sometimes it’s the little things you do.”

Stevens said the new General Assembly will convene during the third week of January, and this session of the state legislative body will have its work cut out for it.

“One of the big issues for the next two years will be redistricting,” she said. “We will have the Census figures in.”

The always-contentious process was particularly hard-fought in 2010, after the Republican party gained control of the General Assembly for the first time since Reconstruction. That redistricting effort spawned multiple lawsuits that took up most of the decade, and forced several redos on the redistricting map.

Another key issue, she said, will be addressing COVID-19 and how life in the state will continue to be altered.

For Tuesday night, however, she was content to take a break and reflect on her victory.

“I just really appreciate their (voter’s) support, and I’m humbled by the margin of this victory, especially,” she said.