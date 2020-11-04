Sen. Berger easily captures another term

By Tom Joyce

Berger

With totals in for nearly all the precincts in District 30 in the North Carolina Senate Tuesday night, Phil Berger seemed well on his way to capturing his 11th term in that legislative body.

With 52 of 54 precincts reporting across a four-county area in the district, including parts of Surry, the Republican incumbent had a sizable lead over Democratic challenger Wally White, 67,852 votes to 31,082, or 69% to 31%.

Twelve of those precincts are located in Surry County, where the two remaining precincts still out by 10 p.m. were, with the rest in Stokes, Rockingham and Caswell counties.

Both Berger, 68, and White, 51, reside in the Rockingham County city of Eden.

With results being reported by about 10 p.m. in 10 of the 12 affected precincts in Surry, which has 24 altogether, Berger was matching the strong performances of other GOP candidates on the local ballot. He was leading White by a large vote margin, 11,860 to 4,431, 73 percent of the vote.

Berger practiced law briefly in Charlotte and Raleigh before moving to Eden.

Since joining the state Senate in 2001, he has risen to the top echelon of that General Assembly chamber, where Berger now serves as Senate president pro tempore, its highest-ranking officer. While the lieutenant governor of North Carolina presides over the Senate, the president pro tem actually holds most of the power and heads it in in the absence of the lieutenant governor.

Berger’s highlights in office have included spearheading controversial voter ID legislation in North Carolina. And earlier this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Berger led Republican opposition to North Carolina Board of Elections recommendations to make voting by mail easier.

White, meanwhile, enjoyed a career in film and television production, including network shows, and now is a minister.

Among the issues White campaigned on was expanding the Medicaid program, which he listed as his top priority, citing studies showing that many lives would be saved by simply providing access to health care to more citizens.

He also pointed to study results showing that expanding Medicaid creates new jobs, boosts local economies and adds new tax revenue to counties.

Neither Berger not White could not be reached for comment Tuesday night regarding the partial election results.

