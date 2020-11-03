Johnson, Tucker win seats unopposed

Tucker
Because he ran unopposed, Chairman Larry Johnson said he didn’t put out any political signs this year, but more than a dozen others line Atkins Street in Dobson.
Jeff Linville | The News
A group of Democrat supporters stands along Rockford Street at Forrest Oaks Shopping Center, while in the background a larger group of Trump supporters are visible.
Trump supporters wave flags in front of the former Ruby Tuesday on Rockford Street, across the entrance from a group of Democrats. Much like the election results, there were twice as many Trump supporters on hand Tuesday night.
DOBSON — Erich Maria Remarque wrote “All Quiet on the Western Front.” That applies to the county commissioners races, which were effectively decided back in the spring.
Commissioner Van Tucker, representing the East District, ran unopposed both in the Republican primary and in the general election to earn his second full term.
Chairman Larry Johnson faced off with Steven Odum in the GOP primary, but had no opponent from the Democrat Party in Tuesday’s general election.
Four years ago, Larry Johnson topped Bill Goins in a five-man race for Jimmy Miller’s seat on the board. Goins’ strong showing convinced him to try again in 2018, and the school principal ousted Larry Phillips for the other Mount Airy District seat.
In March he faced challenger Steven Odum and took 59% of the vote (4,308) to Odum’s 41% (2,990).
Johnson said Tuesday evening that he was thankful for the public’s support of his reelection campaign.
”I appreciate, even though I was unopposed, that they colored my circle in,” he said.
“Like I said four years ago, I will raise my hand and swear to do the very best I can for the citizens of Surry County. I am honored to serve. We have some big decisions coming up and we will deal with them. I’m glad I live in Surry County.”
If he was unopposed, does that mean folks were generally happy with him?
“Evidently so,” he said.
The old saying is: You can’t please all of the people all of the time.
Still, Johnson said, “I have received more thank yous than to the contrary, so that helped me decide to do it again. And my family supports me in it.
“I enjoy being a doer, I like making things happen. I have enjoyed sitting down with the board, working with the staff and settling issues.”
Since he didn’t have to campaign for himself, has the chairman been out stumping for any buddies?
Unfortunately no, he said.
“I’ve got to have a hip replacement,” he said. He was hoping to have surgery this week or next week, but during routine pre-surgery testing, the doctor reported that Johnson’s blood sugar was elevated.
Johnson said the doctor wants to see the A1C number (which is used to monitor how well diabetes treatment is working) come down before scheduling any surgery.
So, while dealing with the sore hip, Johnson decided to stay home.
East District
Van Tucker said, “I appreciate the opportunity the citizens of Surry County have given me to take a swing at the problems of the county.”
This is quite a change from his first race, he noted. He said, “I have stood outside at early voting for three weeks before.”
Since he had no opponents in his own party or any other, Tucker said he has made a few phone calls in recent weeks in support of a couple of people on the ballot that he personally supported. He said he had a couple of folks call who had moved into the East District and had questions about getting registered to vote in a new location.
Tucker said he was giving his overall support to the whole Republican ticket.
The country is at the crossroads with some big decisions to be made from the national level down to local levels, he said. And it seems the contrasts between parties have never been greater on some issues.
Tucker said he never considered himself a straight-ticket voter, but believes too many important issues are on the line this time not to support as many of his party’s candidates.
Tucker said he doesn’t think the country or state can afford shut down again. There are a lot of side consequences of COVID-19 that could be as bad as the disease.
On a bittersweet note, Tucker said this would be the first presidential election in his life that he hasn’t watched the results coming in with his father, who passed away in the summer of 2019.
• Over the past several years, the Surry County Board of Commissioners has moved the chairman’s title around every year. Of the current commissioners, Tucker, Johnson and Eddie Harris have each held the position. If the trend continues, the board could choose next month to have either Goins or Mark Marion be chairman for 2021.
