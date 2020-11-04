McHenry wins re-election

November 3, 2020
Staff Report

WASHINGTON (AP) — Surry County voters have a new representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, though the incumbent — Republican Patrick McHenry — won re-election.

That’s because the county is moving from the 5th District to the 10th District as a result of the recent Congressional redistricting.

McHenry, whose sprawling district includes Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, and Yadkin counties, along with parts of Forsyth County and all of Iredell, Catawba and Lincoln counties, easily won re-election, more than doubling the votes of Democrat Party challenger David Parker.

McHenry, who visited Mount Airy recently as part of a tour of United Sewing Automation, won re-election to his ninth term in the U.S. House for North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District.

He is the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee. He has also served as vice chairman of the House Financial Services Committee; as Chief Deputy Whip. As Chief Deputy Whip; and as chairman of the House Financial Services Committee’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee. He was previously a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

In Surry County, with 19 of the county’s 24 precincts reporting at 10:10 p.m., McHenry was winning by a nearly three-to-one margin, 25,823 votes to 8,727 for Democrat Party challenger David Parker.

Fifth District Rep. Virginia Foxx, who for years has represented Surry County until this move to the 10th District, also easily won re-election to office.