Sweet and Safe exceeds expectations

November 3, 2020
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The final results are in from a weekend event called Sweet and Safe, which lived up to both those words despite huge traffic backups and accompanying crowds.

“It was awesome,” Carrie Venable of Mount Airy City Schools said Tuesday of the Halloween gathering that was scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m., but ended up stretching well past 8. “It went on and on,” Venable added.

With COVID-19 still posing a scare for larger gatherings, Sweet and Safe was scheduled by the local school system as an alternative to traditional trick-or-treat festivities in the downtown business district which annually attract huge throngs.

Sweet and Safe was staged in the rear parking area of Mount Airy High School so kids could receive goodies on a drive-through basis. Many still wore costumes despite being confined to vehicles.

“At least 1,000 kids” took part, Venable said, a head count that did not include other family members in the vehicles that wove through the Mount Airy High School grounds, where individual stations were set up for dispensing candy as traffic meandered along.

“We had 100 cars (waiting) at the very beginning,” the city schools spokeswoman related.

Those giving out the treats represented local businesses and school, church, civic and other groups.

“I think 43 was my final count,” Venable said of the individual stations involved.

These typically included set-ups under tents, with candy assembled on tables or beds of pickups, many decorated in the spirit of Halloween with skeletons, spider webs and other elements. Several people manned each station, most wearing costumes, as did Venable, who came dressed as a bee.

“Everybody that said they were going to show up did,” she said of those sponsoring candy stations, except for one business that couldn’t come because of unavoidable issues.

Organizers were pleased at how well the first-ever event transpired. “I didn’t see anything but smiles that night,” said Venable, who believes Sweet and Safe showcased the best of everything Mount Airy has to offer.

“It really speaks to what an awesome community we live in,” she commented.

Traffic snags

The heavy attendance did result in some logistical problems that kind of went with the territory in this regard.

“I would say there was definitely a headache to it,” Venable said.

Coupled with the slow pace of the candy distribution, at least at first, and the heavy turnout, traffic was backed up in all directions leading to the high school.

This included vehicles lined up along North South Street to West Lebanon Street and up it past the entrance to Veterans Memorial Park.

Meanwhile, traffic congestion was noted at the opposite end of North South Street leading all the way out to the former Domino’s Pizza location near the Independence Boulevard intersection.

Orchard Street, a side route running perpendicular to South which leads to Mount Airy High School, was lined with vehicles from that point to North Main Street.

Members of the Mount Airy Police Department showed up around 6 p.m. to direct traffic.

Some members of the educational system staff also volunteered to help with the flow, including Jonathan Jones, band director at Mount Airy High School.

“He jumped out of his car to assist when he saw how chaotic it was,” Venable said.

However, no accidents were reported.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

