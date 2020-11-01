Surry County Most Wanted

November 1, 2020
Staff Report

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Brittany Nicole Scales Gibbons, 27, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of felony possession of meth, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Madison Brooke Combs, 23, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of heroin and resisting an officer.

• Tristan Michael Dante Vaneaton, 23, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny.

• Robert Daniel Ford, 32, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for use/possess drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Jacob Mackenzie Smith Gibbons, 30, a white male wanted on charges of felony possession of meth, two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as well as fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving with wanton disregard, failure to heed light and siren. He also has an order for arrest for felony probation violation in Surry County.

• David Wayne Warrick, 36, a white malewanted on a charge of felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

• Gregory Bret Hodges, 27, a white male wanted on a charge of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

• Melissa Renee Dublin, 28, a white female wanted on charges of felony possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and resisting an officer. She also has several orders for arrest for failure to appear in both Stokes and Surry County courts.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.