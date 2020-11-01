Local teen earns Gold Award

COLFAX – A local teen recently earned the highest award available in Girl Scouts.

Hailey Martin, a senior at Mount Airy High School, earned the Girl Scout Gold Award on Monday.

Hailey, daughter of Josh and Candice Martin and a member of Girl Scout Troop 40465, addressed the need in her community for better access to reading materials, especially for younger children in the county. She worked with specialists in the Mount Airy City School System, as well as the Interact Club, to develop a plan to gather age-level materials for children grades K-5.

Videos of age-appropriate books being read aloud were uploaded to a playlist on the Mount Airy City Schools YouTube channel. The videos were filmed in a way that allows for children to either just listen to, read along with or read independently. Due to the pandemic, this project gained a new level of importance when schools were moved to online learning.

The Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, “recognizing girls in grades 9 through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects,” according to a statement from the Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont organization. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and carrying out her project, which must benefit the community and have long lasting impact.

“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award designation is truly a remarkable achievement. It is the culmination of so many things — from a girl’s self-discipline and leadership abilities to time management and the creativity, initiative and mastery of skills it takes to complete these kind of projects,” said Lane Cook, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. “Every girl who earns this prestigious award is making a difference not only in her community, but her own life as well. The skills gained through the Gold Award process are ones that will be used often in her future endeavors.”

Started in 1916 as the Golden Eaglet, thousands of Girl Scouts earn the Girl Scout Gold Award each year. Earning the Gold Award opens doors to scholarships, preferred admission tracks for college and amazing career opportunities—as well as skills that set girls up for success, like strategic thinking, communication, collaboration, problem solving and time management.

