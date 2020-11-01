Hotel pursued for Spencer’s building

DOBSON — After nearly two years since a major delay, Elkin City Schools is looking for county officials to give it a sign as to how far it can go with its proposed gymnasium project.

Dr. Myra Cox, Elkin superintendent, spoke to the Surry County Board of Commissioners Monday night about the two parts of the project, estimated at $12 million.

A pressing concern is that the current gym, which serves both the high school and middle school, is not close to compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. Those in wheelchairs cannot navigate the gym, bathrooms and concession stand.

Even older adults visiting there to see their grandkids play sports struggle with the long flight of stairs between the levels, as well as the long hilly walk either from upper parking area or the lower football field parking area.

The other issue is how difficult it is to schedule both games and practices for several sports teams for both the high school and middle school in the same facility.

The other four high schools in the county have two gyms of their own: a regular gym plus an auxiliary gym or fieldhouse gym. In the winter season these can accommodate five teams: boys JV and varsity basketball, girls JV and varsity basketball and wrestling. Some schools also have an indoor track team.

For Elkin, one must then add on all the similar teams for its middle school grades.

Frank Beals, chairman of the Elkin Board of Education, said his daughter is on one of the basketball teams struggling to find practice time.

“Her practice was from 8 o’clock to 9 o’clock (at night), and she was just informed that next week her practice is going to start at 7 o’clock in the morning,” Beals said.

“We like to classify things as wants and needs. … For a school not to have a gym, it’s beyond that. I’d say it’s an obligation of the minimum standard,” he said.

The new gym is listed at $2.75 million on the cost sheet provided by the school. That means the rest of the project tallies about $9.25 million.

If the county commissioners were looking for ways to reduce borrowing during the COVID-19 pandemic, then splitting the project up possibly could be an option.

Beals said it would be a shame to spend more than $9 million to make state and federal officials happy with meeting their ADA and Title IX guidelines and yet not make parents and students happy with a necessary middle school gym.

Frank Williams, Pinnacle Architecture, speaking via video conference, showed floor plans of how the existing gym would be renovated to have two new elevators to allow access between floors.

One of the issues brought up over the past two years is that the current gym doesn’t have enough room to simply renovate and meet requirements of another government mandate, Title IX, which says that facilities for girls have to be equal to those for boys.

So even if the county board wanted to do the project in phases, the work on the old gym would still need new space for some things like new locker rooms.

John Altemueller, Elkin City Schools’ director of maintenance, said back in February that the school system had already cut out a lot of wants from the project to stay focused on the top needs. At some point the old gym will need a new roof, which could cost $400,000, but that work isn’t included in the scope of the work.

As for the new gym, Williams said the biggest part of the expense is that the campus doesn’t have any available flat ground. Two other spots were tested for possible use, and the soil or the steep angle wasn’t feasible.

Taking the slope into consideration, Williams said the idea would be to use a pre-engineered structure that is widest on the top floor (the gym), then gets slimmer on the second floor where the locker rooms and storage area would be because the hillside protrudes into the available space.

The bottom floor would be the smallest as the hill continues to grow outward. This level would have plenty of bathroom space and a concessions area that could serve both gyms. This bottom level would actually be even with the top level of the old gym that continues further down the slope.

Dr. Cox said that there would be a shared lobby between the two buildings so that fans at a high school game could cross over the lobby and get snacks in the middle school bottom floor.

Williams said there would be an elevator in the new gym, too, so that fans could get from the middle school gym to the concessions and bathroom facilities.

Costs

Mike Kesterson, the director of preconstruction services with Vannoy Construction, then went over the cost breakdowns.

There are 28 different bid packages within this project, Kesterson said. And each bid will have at least three bidders to try to get the best price available.

Site development would be about $2 million.

The new gym would cost about $2.75 million.

Renovating the facilities to bring the schools into Title IX compliance would cost $2.13 million.

Making the high school ADA-compliant from the school to the auditorium would cost $1.42 million.

Getting ADA-compliant with the old gym’s restrooms would cost $1.56 million.

The ADA renovation to the old locker room area, as well as updating the fire alarm would cost $1.3 million.

Kesterson had in his report that an earlier estimate had the project’s cost at $11.53 million, but there has been an increased demand for building supplies, so he added another $346,000 for possible building material escalation.

Commissioner Eddie Harris, who represents the South district, asked if it would be possible to build the new gym in phases. Could the middle and lower floors be built to get the ADA and Title IX issues corrected, then the top floor for the gym be added on a few years down the road?

Williams said that it wouldn’t be that much of a cost savings. The middle floor would have to have a roof installed over it. Then when the gym level is later added, the existing roof would have to be torn off and proper support reinforced to hold up the top level. Then that gym floor would need a roof, too.

How would the new building be heated and cooled, Harris asked.

Williams said one HVAC system would be installed on the roof to handle the gym. Another would be installed on the group and split up to handle the bottom and middle levels, which are smaller, so they won’t overtax the unity.

Dr. Cox said one thing schools across the country have learned is that without sports and other after-school activities, some students are not thriving. Athletics, cheerleading, band, school clubs and other activities help students feel connected to their schools and fellow students.

This isn’t just about a gym anymore, she said. This has proven to be as vital as a classroom, and the district wants children to have socializing and physical fitness that a gym would help provide.

Cox said she would love to have a contractor selected and ready to clear off the site by March. So she is hoping that the board will make a decision in the next three months.

The commissioners thanked the school officials and others for their presentation, but took no action at that time.

The county finance committee has since been in discussion with financial consultant Doug Carter about holding a work session before the board’s next regular meeting in November to discuss the county’s financial status and outlook, especially in light of the need for both this school project and a new county jail.