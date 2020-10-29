Zeta sweeps through Surry County

This pastureland in Mount Airy was inundated with flood water.
Reader submitted photo
Trails and roads in and around Fisher River Park in Dobson were underwater as a result of heavy rains from Tropical Storm Zeta on Thursday.
Courtesy Surry County
This mobile home and pick-up truck on Route 268 are surrounded by water Thursday afternoon.
Courtesy Kelly Wells Westmoreland
Part of U.S. 601, south of 268, caved in as a result of heavy rains and flooding Thursday.
Courtesy Kelly Wells Westmoreland
The Yadkin River, seen here from Interstate 77, is high, flooding over its banks.
Courtesy Kelly Wells Westmoreland
Heavy rain and water run-off carved these deep ruts in walking trails at Fisher River Park in Dobson.
Courtesy Surry County
Part of a roadway near Pilot Mountain was washed out Thursday.
Reader submitted photo
Kickers Bar and Grill on Park Drive was nearly underwater Thursday, its parking lot turned into a pond by heavy rains.
Reader submitted photo
Surry County Emergency Services Workers help members of a local family traverse a muddy and flooding field after having rescued them from their flooding home Thursday morning.
Surry County Emergency Services
Tropical Storm Zeta swept into Surry County Thursday morning, bringing with it heavy rain and wind that resulted in power outages throughout the county, widespread flooding, and at least two water-related rescues.
The fast-moving storm rolled through Surry County in the early morning hours, with a break in the rain as the center of the tropical system swept through in the late-morning hours, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia. Erik Paylor, a meteorologist there, said rain from the outer bands of the storm began in Surry County Wednesday evening and lasted through the night, with the higher winds and heavier rain associated with the center of the storm passing over the region Thursday. The county remained under a flash flood warning until 8 p.m.
John Shelton, Surry County emergency services coordinator, said county crews, along with law enforcement and the N.C. Department of Transportation, were busy all day trying to keep up with all of the calls.
Among those were multiple water rescues where families were trapped in their homes by fast-rising water. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday Shelton said he and his crews were out on their fourth such rescue of the day: a man who had attempted taking a kayak down the rough water, only to find himself in distress when the kayak overturned.
“We’ve had several reports of roads under water throughout the county,” he said, adding that some bridges were also underwater — preliminary reports indicate a small bridge on Nurse Road had been completely washed away. There have also been reports of downed trees, and even a mudslide on N.C. 268 near Rockford Road. Later reports in the day, along with reader photos shared with The Mount Airy News, showed several small bridges missing, and roads buckled or caved-in where fast-running water had eroded the ground.
“We have numerous, numerous calls coming in from all over the county. So far, no major crisis, other than trying to get everything under control,” Shelton said during the day as he and his staff answered the calls.
Both Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation and Duke Energy reported widespread power outages in the county, though the bulk of the storm-related electricity outages seem to be outside of Surry County.
Early Thursday evening, 282 Surry-Yadkin customers in Surry County were still without power, down from nearly 500 at the height of the storm. Overall, the company showed nearly 5,000 without power at some point during the day across its five-county coverage region. Yadkin County seemed to have been struck the hardest among Surry-Yadkin customers, with 2,991 customers there still without power around 6 p.m.
Duke Energy reported nearly 600 customers were still without power in Surry County early Thursday evening. The firm reported about 9,000 outages in Boone then — down from 11,000 earlier in the day — and about 10,000 customers still had no service in Stokes and Rockingham counties. More than 45,000 customers without service in the greater Winston-Salem area.
Locally, officials with both Surry County and Mount Airy schools made the decision not to hold in-person schooling, with Surry County making Thursday a remote-learning day, while the city schools closed.
Surry County officials also closed Fisher River Park in Dobson around mid-morning, because of roadways and trails around the park being under water.
Shelton urged area residents to be cautious throughout the day and into the evening as floodwaters continued rising.
“If you live in a low-lying area in the county, watch for the water taking on the residence, or your access — ingress or egress — from the residence,” he said. If it appears the water might reach the home, or cut off access, “call 911 immediately and we’ll get crews out.”
He also warned drivers not to attempt crossing roads that are under water.
“There’s a lot of hydroplaning out there, causing accidents,” he said. “Do not attempt to cross roadways with water in them. It doesn’t take much water to take your vehicle.”
Paylor, with the National Weather Service, said Zeta was still tropical storm strength when it hit Surry County, with maximum winds holding at 50 mph, with some gusts hitting 60 mph. He said the good news for the area is that the storm was moving unusually fast — moving northeast at 48 mph.
“That limits some of the impacts around the area,” he said.
The storm had largely moved out of the county by early afternoon, with sunlight breaking through clouds at various times during the day, along with a few scattered showers.