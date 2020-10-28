East Surry JROTC leaders chosen

October 28, 2020 John Peters II News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

Instructors in the East Surry High School Army JROTC program announced last week their cadet selections to hold command and staff positions for this year.

“It’s an honor to be selected to the JROTC command and staff,” said East Surry JROTC instructor First Sergeant (R) Ron Montgomery. “These cadets will lead the Cardinal Battalion, work hard to plan and execute all JROTC events and be expected to be role models for the junior cadets. Most of all, they are expected to maintain a high standard of excellence as a student, a cadet and a citizen.”

Montgomery is in his 18th year of coaching and mentoring cadets at East Surry High School.

Cadet LTC Wyatt Hart was chosen to be the battalion commander for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Cadet Hart has been an excellent cadet for the past three years,” East Surry Senior Army Instructor Colonel (R) Robert Sentell said. “He is an absolute role model for other cadets to emulate and we couldn’t be more proud to have him as the Cardinal Battalion Commander.”

Sentelll went on to point out that, with program changes and protections put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the year would provide a test for the cadet leaders.

“Due to the circumstances, this year will be the most challenging ever to run our JROTC program,” he said. “I have confidence this year’s staff will find safe and creative ways to achieve the battalion’s goals.”

Cadet LTC Hart will be supported by a group of senior cadets made up of Cadet Command Sergeants Major Travis Watson, Cadet MAJ Joshua Pack (Battalion Executive Officer), Cadet CPT Mason Kinder (Adjutant), Cadet CPT Jalen Smith (Intelligence/Security Officer), Cadet CPT Joseph Gravley (Operations and Training Officer), Cadet CPT Alan Flores (Logistics Officer), and Junior Cadet 2LT Maria Chilton (Public Affairs Officer).

The staff is now planning and organizing activities for the Corps in accordance with JROTC and SCS operating guidelines.

“Despite the current challenges,” noted Public Affairs Officer Maria Chilton, “the East Surry High School cadets are looking forward to an exciting and rewarding year.”