Northern opening urgent care clinic

October 28, 2020 John Peters II Business, News 0
Staff Report

The new Northern Urgent Care facility, at the corner of Highway 52 South and Snowhill Drive, will open Nov. 2 at 8 a.m.

Submitted photo

Northern Regional Hospital will be opening its first urgent care clinic on Monday, named Northern Urgent Care.

Hospital officials said on Tuesday the new clinic will be able to handle a wide variety of cases.

“Northern Urgent Care will offer a multitude of services for our patients including, but not limited to, minor procedures, sports physicals, labs including COVID-19 testing, treatment for minor injuries, sore throat and flu, x-rays and vaccines,” the hospital said in announcing the opening. “Patients may reserve their spot in line through clinic’s website at www.northernurgentcare.com.”

Dr. Nelson Gardner serves as the medical director for Northern Urgent Care and will work closely with three full-time providers at the clinic, April Croston, FNP-C, Craig E. Howell, PA-C, and Mathew M. Reynolds, PA-C.

Northern Regional providers Jason Cucchiara, FNP-C, of Northern Orthopaedics, and Kelley Manuel, FNP-C, of Northern Family Medicine, will also serve patients on an as-needed basis. Kitty Tate, director, Physician Practice Operations, will provide daily oversight of Northern Urgent Care.

Ashly Lancaster, Northern Regional’s director of marketing, said offering those services will be helpful to the community in several ways.

“Many of these cases and procedures are handled at primary care physician offices or, outside of regular weekday business hours, end up in the emergency room,” she said. “In addition, many folks are not established with a primary care provider and this can make it difficult to be seen urgently.”

Northern Urgent Care is located just a few blocks from the hospital at 119 Welch Road, at the corner of U.S. 52 South and Snowhill Drive, in the same shopping center as T-Mobile, on the site of the former Mayberry Water Works car wash facility.

Final preparations are underway at the clinic before doors open to the public next week.

Northern Urgent Care will be open seven days a week, 365 days a year. Beginning Nov. 2, regular business hours will be Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.