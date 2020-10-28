October 28, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

Sometimes, all it takes to bring a smile to someone’s face is a stamp and an envelope.

Good news recently arrived in the mailbox at Twelve Oaks, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Mount Airy. The 42 member Walter M. Matthews chapter of the National Honor Society at East Surry High School recently personalized store-bought and homemade greeting cards to send to residents at Twelve Oaks and other area senior communities.

As National Honor Society members, the students are required to perform both individual and group service hours in the community. Past group projects have included food bank collection, homeless shelter projects, campus beautification, and helping teachers get ready for the start of school.

“With the pandemic, our ability to get out in the community to help is very limited,” said National Honor Society advisor Amanda Hunter, a math teacher at East Surry High. This year, students opted to send “sunshine” cards to seniors in area nursing home and assisted living communities as the service project.

“With my own grandmother being in an assisted living facility, I understand how hard this has been on the elderly as their interactions with family members and with other residents have been limited,” said Hunter. “Our goal was to hopefully brighten the day for someone else during what could be a rough time for them.”

For more information about Twelve Oaks, contact Administrator Penny Haynes at 336-786-1130, at phaynes@depaul.org or visit us on Facebook.