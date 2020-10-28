Police reports

October 27, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A trespassing call has led to a 32-year-old man being jailed under a $12,800 secured bond on felony drug and other charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Christopher Clifford Pike, 32, no address listed, is accused of possession of a controlled substance in prison, a felony that arrest records indicate resulted from Pike allegedly being found with methamphetamine Saturday while in custody in a parking area at the police station.

He also is charged with resisting a public officer, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. No details were listed regarding the trespassing or resisting matters. Pike is facing a Nov. 9 appearance in Surry District Court.

• A Tennessee woman was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond last Thursday after her arrest in Mount Airy as a fugitive from justice.

Mary Elizabeth Sizemore, 34, of Nashville, was encountered at Waffle House during a suspicious-vehicle investigation by an officer, who found that her name had been entered into a national crime database as being wanted in her home state on an unspecified matter. Sizemore is scheduled to be in District Court on Nov. 9.

• Local Boy Scout Troop 538, which is associated with First Baptist Church, was victimized in a theft incident reported Thursday, which involved a package containing a Buck custom-engraved folding pocketknife and an undisclosed sum of money being stolen from a doorway at the church on Oct. 15.

• Jeffery Scott Edwards, 40, listed as homeless, was arrested as a fugitive from justice Thursday in a parking lot at 600 W. Independence Blvd. as the result of a suspicious-vehicle investigation, which led to a discovery that he is wanted in Virginia on an undisclosed matter. Edwards was held in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond, with a Nov. 16 court date set in the case.

• Ricky Wayne Lytton, 43, listed as a homeless Mount Airy resident, was jailed Thursday night on a second-degree trespassing charge after allegedly refusing to leave a Snowhill Drive residence when told to do so by a woman believed to be an occupant of that property.

Lytton was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a Dec. 14 District Court appearance.

• A larceny was discovered last Wednesday in the parking lot of a condominium complex on Virginia Street, where a flute, silver in color, and its pink carrying case — with a total value of $120 — were taken from an unsecured vehicle. Patricia Lyn Clement and Abigail Roberts, both of Old Rail Road, are listed as victims of the crime.

• Keith Allen Jarrell, a Broad Street resident, reported being bitten by the dog of an unidentified neighbor on Jessup Street on Oct. 20, after Jarrell had ventured onto the neighbor’s property to retrieve his own runaway canine. The case is listed as closed with all leads exhausted.

• A license plate, number RAA4725, was discovered stolen from the 2001 Honda Accord of Felicity Monique Butcher on Oct. 22. The tag was taken while the car was at Butcher’s residence in the 600 block of Willow Street.