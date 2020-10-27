Info sought on golf cart theft

This surveillance image shows a pickup used in the theft of a golf cart, visible to the rear of the truck, at a Mount Airy business earlier this month.

A public appeal has been issued which city police hope will bring a resolution to a recent unsolved crime involving a felonious larceny.

Information is being sought in the theft of a costly piece of equipment from a business on North Andy Griffith Parkway in Mount Airy earlier this month.

An E-Z-GO Express electric golf cart, valued at $12,250, was discovered stolen from Golf Cart Outlet on Oct. 2. The 72-volt vehicle is described as burgundy in color and bears serial number 3490665.

Despite the capturing of surveillance images showing a truck that was used to haul the golf cart away from the business, no arrest has been made in the case. The Mount Airy Police Department is continuing to seek information about the crime, according to a check Tuesday afternoon with Police Chief Dale Watson.

Coupled with investigators’ desire to solve the case is the offering of a reward by Golf Cart Outlet, according to a posting on the Mount Airy Police Department’s Facebook page.

The crime occurred during the overnight hours sometime between 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 8:30 a.m. the next day, according to a police incident report.

In the surveillance photos taken at the scene, an apparent late-model pickup is visible which looks to be gray or silver-colored. One image shows the golf cart to the rear of the vehicle before being loaded onto the bed, while a man wearing a T-shirt — with indistinguishable facial features — is pictured standing beside the truck in a second.

Anyone with information about the owners or operators of the pickup or other details relating to the incident is urged to call the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535, the Facebook posting states.

The theft at Golf Cart Outlet was not the only crime reported there in recent months.

This included an attempt to remove a golf cart on May 28 after a padlock was cut.

Also, two golf carts with a total value in the $15,000 to $20,000 range were discovered stolen from Golf Cart Outlet on Jan. 1. A lock was cut in order to remove those carts, identified as E-Z-GO models.

