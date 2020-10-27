Surry man dons patriotic garb to vote

October 27, 2020
By Tom Joyce

A Surry County man has set a good example of patriotism and the need for everyone to participate in the democratic process, especially younger voters, while also providing a colorful and entertaining display at the polls.

Christian Blake Wood, 21, of Siloam, showed up at the early voting site in Mount Airy Saturday afternoon wearing a cape patterned after the U.S. flag along with socks highlighting the stars and stripes.

A shirt bearing an image of Uncle Sam with the message “I want you to keep America great,” and, of course, a national staple — blue jeans — completed his ultra-patriotic attire in addition to a bright-red cap.

Wood’s eye-catching appearance drew plenty of appreciative and amused stares as he entered the polling place at the Surry County Government Resource Center on State Street and went through a processing area before patiently filling out his ballot.

“It’s my first presidential election,” Wood said once outside the building where thousands of Surry residents have made their choices for the slate of 2020 races since early voting began around the county on Oct. 15.

The Siloam man, a 2018 honor graduate of Surry Central High School, also explained his unique wardrobe choice that stood out among fellow voters wearing more-conventional clothing.

“Honestly, I just feel like with everything going on in society today, everybody needs to be more patriotic,” Wood said in an apparent reference to recent attacks on the American system and its founding principles.

“Plus, I was raised in church with good Christian values.”

Wood added that he had been looking forward to casting a ballot for president for the first time, having been too young to do so for the last election involving the country’s chief executive in 2016.

“It was very exciting,” he said of that experience.

Early voting ends Saturday afternoon at four different sites in Surry County, three days before Election Day.

The one-stop early absentee voting period offers the advantage of casting a ballot ahead of that day and also registering to vote if one hasn’t completed that step, which could be the case with younger citizens.

Those who aren’t registered will not be able to vote next Tuesday.

Also, none of the four early voting sites will be open then, requiring citizens to visit their regular assigned precincts.

