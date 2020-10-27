Free school meals program extended

October 27, 2020 John Peters II News 0

DOBSON — Surry County School Nutrition recently reported the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has again extended free meals.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue recently announced the continuation of free school meals for all children throughout the entire 2020-2021 school year. This means students in the Surry County Schools will continue to benefit from free breakfasts and free lunches throughout the remainder of this school year.

“This is great news for families struggling to make ends meet and great news for school nutrition professionals working so hard to support families throughout the pandemic. We are extremely proud of our school nutrition staff and their determination to feed children throughout the pandemic. They have worked tirelessly to provide hot meals and options children enjoy,” said Sherri Parks, School Nutrition director. “The Surry County School Nutrition Department is made up of 95 professionals that work in 19 schools and the central office. Since the pandemic began in March, we have served over 876,000 meals to children throughout Surry County. We value each child we serve, and we are proud to be an important part of Surry County Schools.”

“As our nation recovers and reopens, we want to ensure that children continue to receive the nutritious breakfasts and lunches they count on during the school year wherever they are, and however they are learning,” said USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue in a written statement announcing the plan.

“We are grateful for the heroic efforts by our school food service professionals who are consistently serving healthy meals to kids during these trying times, and we know they need maximum flexibility right now. I appreciate President Trump for his unwavering commitment to ensuring kids receive the food they need during this pandemic and for supporting USDA in continuing to provide these unprecedented flexibilities,” Perdue said

“Children can’t focus on learning if they are hungry,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Brandon Lipps. “And despite the unprecedented circumstances, Americans can count on USDA’s child nutrition programs and our hard working partners in communities across America to ensure our nation’s school children get the food they need to grow and thrive.”

Anyone with questions about the program should call their child’s school or the Surry County School Nutrition Department at 336-386-8866.