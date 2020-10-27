Flat Rock celebrates Principal week, birthday

This snack and balloon basket gift was one of the ways faculty and students at Flat Rock Elementary School celebrate National Principal Appreciation Week and the birthday of their principal, Blair Lambert.

<p>Flat Rock Elementary School Principal Blair Lambert checks out a giant birthday card given to her by the school.</p>

October is Principal Appreciation Month and the birthday month for Flat Rock Elementary School Principal Blair Lambert — a double-change for students and faculty to express their appreciation to Lambert.

She was showered with gifts on Oct. 22, her birthday, and in honor of Principal Appreciation Month.

“Flat Rock Elementary School is very thankful for Blair Lambert and her leadership,” school officials said when sharing word of her birthday celebration.