Arrow House offers Halloween fun

October 27, 2020 John Peters II Community, News, Top Stories 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

0204-001 – The Arrow House, located at 207 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain, will be the site of Saturday’s “Halloween Is Not Dead!” event. Children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes as they paint pumpkins before having a photo made.

A new Pilot Mountain business will be seeking to stretch Halloween into an all-day event on Saturday as The Arrow House hosts Halloween Is Not Dead!

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the grounds of The Arrow House, located at 207 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain. Activities will be available at any time throughout the day.

Children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes as they decorate pumpkins, with plenty of paint and craft supplies available. All ages, including other family members, will be welcomed to take part. Photos will be taken by Beth Tilley Green Photography and will be posted on Facebook for free download. A food truck will be on hand as will music.

Cost for the event is $15 with kids under age 5 admitted free. Admission for participants who bring their own pumpkin is $12.

The Arrow House is a joint venture of local entrepreneurs Laura Hardy and Beth Tilley Green. Green is an established photographer who also works in social media marketing. Hardy works in freelance graphic design and branding through her business, Laura Hardy Creative. She is also the owner of Pilot Mountain Art Company, formerly known as Art & Vine.

The Arrow House had a soft opening earlier this month, as both Green and Hardy continued to maintain their individual businesses.

“This will be our first public event,” Hardy said. “We want this to fill a need as the public looks to get back outside and find things to do. We have the space and a beautiful yard where people can space out for social distancing. We’re going to keep everything sterile and we’ll be requesting that everyone wear a mask. We’re looking forward to a fun and safe family event.”