Real Estate Transfers

October 25, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Garner R. Jarrell Sr. and Linda D. Jarrell to Holly Renee Hodges; 4.38 acre Stewarts Creek; $130

– James L. Tallent and Doris Tallent to Ronnie L. Houser; 0.611 acre Elkin; $70

– R.D. Home Sale, Inc. to Richard Fred Bosher and Faye Marie Bosher; tract Mount Airy; $310

– Paula Webster Graham and Douglas A. Graham to Darryl W. Wilson and Durenda L. Wilson; tract Mount Airy; $100

– Richard Graves Coburn Jr. to Richard Graves Coburn Sr. and Patricia Frances Coburn; lot 64 Greenfield subdivision section 3 PB 8 16 Mount Airy; $330

– James Donald Templeton and Sharia Coe Templeton to Richard Graves Coburn Jr. and Stephanie Rene Allen; lot 10 Forest View development PB 7 56 Mount Airy; $435

– Willie L. Cropps and Alline R. Cropps to Jonathan Otto Hawks; tract Mount Airy; $100

– Karen Palmer to Randall Gayle Money and Kimberly Irene Money; tract; $316

– Jason A. Myers, Darrell E. Byrd, and Claudia B. Byrd to Cook Out-Elkin, Inc.; tract Elkin; $1,100