Museum to mark Day of the Dead

DOBSON — County officials were unanimous on every vote Monday night, except when it came to moving forward with the next step on a new jail.

At the only public meeting this month, the Surry County Board of Commissioners heard updated plans for the new county detention center, including renderings and floor plans of how it could look.

All five board members said they liked the presentation and understand very well the need for a new facility, but a couple of the commissioners balked at moving ahead until they could consult once again with a financial group that advises on lending and bond issuances like what the county would need to pay for the project.

How much is this new project? That is a number that has fluctuated several times over the past three years.

Back in February 2018 the commissioners held a budget retreat to talk over big issues such as the jail. At that time, a plan was presented to keep about 55 beds in the current jail and add on another 236 in a new construction to give the county around 290 total capacity. The estimate given at that time was $25 million to $30 million.

That plan didn’t work out so well with how to get prisoners from one area to the other safely.

Then came the idea to build a new location that would hold all the prisoners.

At the November 2019 meeting Moseley Architects presented a menu of prices for various options on the complex that could have pushed the entire project to $54.72 million for 231 beds or $59.64 million for 300 beds.

However, this included $8.75 million to include a new 35,000-square-foot sheriff’s office, which was pulled out of the plan shown this week. Taking out the sheriff’s office would have dropped the rest of the project to about $50 million.

Instead, the estimate given Monday was for even more beds, but at a much lower price of $39 million.

Details

Jason Hopkins, a project manager with Moseley Architects, gave new details on the plan Monday night.

The facility, if fully approved by the board, would include a capacity of 360 beds, with room for expansion to 450 beds later on.

This would include two female housing units with 31 beds each, as well as two segregated units holding up to eight beds each. The male areas would have six units of 47 beds.

A secure outdoor recreation area would be attached to each housing unit.

The “core spaces” for the center have to be considered up front, according to a previous discussion with Lt. Randy Shelton, of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Even if the capacity of beds is made to be expandable later on, some things on the inside have to be made big enough from the start such as a kitchen, laundry and medical center big enough to handle up to 450 inmates.

Other areas included in the drawings shown Monday were an intake/booking area, public lobby, video visitation area, administrative offices and employee locker rooms. There is also the segregated area designated for the E-911 central office and emergency operations center.

At the end of the presentation, Hopkins was looking for approval from the board to move to the next phase, which would be preparing documents to put the project out for bid.

The documents could be ready in mid-January. The county could advertise for bids in March and receive them in April. The county could start a bond issuance to borrow the money to pay for this. Then site work could start in May or June after the rainy days of early spring are past. The project would be completed around December 2022.

“In order to meet this schedule that we’ve laid out, we’d need approval in a pretty reasonable time frame,” Hopkins said.

Resistance

“Is that not a self-imposed timeline?” Commissioner Van Tucker wondered. There is no drop-dead date on when the county can choose to approve a project.

In fact, when the board spoke with Doug and Andrew Carter, of DEC Consultants, back in May, the timeline the financial estimates were based around was a few months further out. Doug Carter had the project not going to a bond issuance until July with the contract approval after that.

The reason given by DEC was that the extra time allowed the county to pay down debt on projects already completed such as the renovations at Franklin, Dobson and Mountain Park elementary schools done this year and the historic courthouse and government service center projects before that.

Andrew Carter said if the jail and Elkin gym projects didn’t go past $55 million, then the county would need until 2027 to pay down debts enough to move on to future school renovation needs (including the three county high schools that were all built between 1959-61).

If the county took on new debt before July 2021, then the next project would be pushed out further. On the other hand, if the county could get the two projects done for less than $55 million, then the high schools could come up for discussion sooner than 2027.

Tucker said he wouldn’t be in favor of voting on any plan to move forward without checking with the Carters to see if they concurred.

No, Doug’s crystal ball can’t tell him anything about how the pandemic is going to affect sales tax revenue in the coming year (or perhaps longer), said Tucker. But he and his son Andrew could have some insight on what kind of interest rates the county might get. Does the county’s AA rating for bonds still hold, or has that been affected by the virus?

The county property valuation that is going on looks to be increasing estimated value of people’s land and houses by about 7.5%, he noted. Should the county take some of that increased tax revenue to put toward the jail project, rather than lower the tax rate to be “revenue neutral” as the commissioners have discussed in past meetings?

Vice Chairman Mark Marion noted that the county detention center has been overcrowded for years now. The county is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to have other counties house its prisoners. And, the high capacity means a stressful work environment for jailers and an increased risk of injury from trouble with the inmates, he believed.

Marion said he didn’t want to keep putting the project off with these officers in harm’s way.

Also, Marion and Chairman Larry Johnson both noted, the Carters told the county a year ago that its finances were in such good shape it would be okay to borrow up to $65 million if it needed to. So even if the pandemic has brought that number down, the county will still be fine with a $39 million jail.

Tucker said after the meeting that there were still other points that he wanted to consider that didn’t come up in the meeting that lasted more than four hours.

For example, Tucker said, if a 300-bed jail was going to cost $50 million in January, how is the estimate now $39 million for a 360-bed jail. That’s wonderful magician’s trick, but how did it happen? Other than the sheriff’s office, what else was cut from the scope? Will there still be emergency generators on site to power the jail and the emergency operations center?

What about conflicting stories on construction cost, he wondered. When Elkin school officials spoke earlier in the evening about the proposed gym construction, the commissioners heard that because of a demand in building supplies, the supply costs had to be bumped up in estimates.

Then when the architects were discussing the new jail, the commissioners were told that construction costs were down this year, and the project could come in under the estimate.

Commissioner Eddie Harris was on the same page with Tucker on waiting for more information.

He said, “I’m very encouraged by what the tax department had to report tonight,” referring to collection rates for property tax as well as sales taxes. And, he reminded folks that he was in favor of adding six new detention officers in this year’s budget to improve conditions in the jail.

However, he said he is one or two meetings away from feeling comfortable voting on this subject because he doesn’t feel like he has enough info yet. He, too, wanted to hear the latest advice from DEC Consultants before making a decision.

“Are we under some sort of deadline?” Harris asked, regarding the status of the current jail and state standards.

Lt. Shelton came forward to address the question.

“We’re inspected twice a year by the state inspector,” said Shelton. “For the last three years we have been over the population count that the state allows us to have, which is 126 beds. Any over that, we’re in violation of state statutes. We around 180 now. Pre-COVID we were 200-plus.“

“As far as your question about where does the state stand with us,” Shelton directed to Harris. “I’ll give you a quote I was given by the supervisor: ‘Randy, our friendship is about over.’ Meaning he’s helped us all he can.”

After a lengthy discussion, Tucker and Harris remained against the idea of moving forward right away, but the motion passed by a 3-2 vote.

Accounting

One issue that wasn’t raised at the meeting is that when the scope of the project was scaled back, so, too, were the architect fees supposed to be affected.

Back in January, the county board agreed to hire Moseley with a price tag of $1,452,500. When the commissioners asked where exactly this amount came from, Don Mitchell, county facilities director, said it was a percentage of the total project, which at that time was estimated at $52 million.

That meant the firm was being paid 2.8% of the estimated cost. The number discussed at the meeting was $39 million; at that 2.8% level, the consultants’ fee should be only $1.09 million — that’s $360,000 less than the discussed amount in January.

When The News brought this up to commissioners on Wednesday, the officials said they would be checking with County Manager Chris Knopf and Moseley Architects to be sure the account is properly credited.