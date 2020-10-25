Tuesday is last day to request absentee ballots by mail

October 24, 2020
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — With the coronavirus having generated fears among some local residents about physically journeying to polling places, who are instead choosing the absentee ballot by mail route, the deadline for this is fast-approaching.

Tuesday is the last day for eligible voters to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to them, according to the Surry County Board of Elections office. A request must be received there by 5 p.m. that day.

Thousands of people in the county have exercised this option so far, ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3, due to COVID-19.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, a total of 6,375 absentee ballots had been mailed, based on figures from Surry Director of Elections Michella Huff.

That is more than three times the total for the entire 2016 presidential election cycle — 1,954 — with time still remaining in this year’s absentee ballot by mail period that began on Sept. 4.

Persons wanting to vote that way are required to submit requests on an official state form available on the Surry County Board of Elections website or by calling its office, which may not accept handwritten informal requests.

Voters aren’t required to provide a reason for doing this, since North Carolina has been a no-excuse state for years, Huff has said.

Completed official request forms can be mailed, faxed, emailed (signed and scanned) or delivered to the county elections office in Dobson.

Ballots can be returned in person to the office no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day. Those sent by mail there are required to be postmarked by Election Day and received at that location not later than 5 p.m. three days after the election.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, 3,950 absentee by mail ballots had been received at the office, out of the 6,375 mailed so far, according to Huff.

After absentee ballots are processed by the office staff in Dobson to make sure they are in order, the ballots then must be examined and approved by the Surry County Board of Elections, a bipartisan body. This has been occurring through a series of meetings by that group, including ones this coming Tuesday and Thursday, based on a schedule released earlier.

And once the board signs off on them the ballots are run through a tabulator, but won’t actually be counted until election time in November. An absentee certification session will be held on Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

