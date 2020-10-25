Mount Airy Police Reports

October 24, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A person was found in possession of methamphetamine Tuesday at NIT, LLC, a medical facility in the 900 block of North Main Street, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime was reported by an employee there, and although police records indicate that a known suspect was involved, that person’s name was not listed and the case was classified as undergoing further investigation at last check.

• Also Tuesday, police were told that a handgun, identified as a black Cobra Enterprises CB380, had been stolen earlier this month from the unsecured 2013 Nissan Rogue of Woodrow Orlondus Allen, a Rockford Street resident. The gun, valued at $150, was taken while the vehicle was at the Speedway convenience store on West Pine Street.

• A larceny occurred Monday on Galloway Street in which a package was removed from the mailbox of Morgan Olivia Brown, which contained black leggings valued at $9.

• A welfare check last Sunday at the residence of Kristie Cox Jernigan, 34, of 198 Meadowlark Road, resulted in Jernigan being arrested as a fugitive from justice. An investigation revealed that she had been entered into a national crime database as wanted in Virginia on an unspecified matter.

Stemming from the same encounter with officers, Jernigan’s boyfriend, Jason Lee King, 38, of the same address, was taken into custody on an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court on a charge of driving while license revoked, which had been filed on Aug. 17. Both King and Jernigan were confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond each and slated for a Dec. 7 appearance in District Court in Dobson.

• Amanda Gail Church, 35, of 131 Galyean Road, was arrested on U.S. 52 at Bluemont Road on Oct. 17 and charged with drug violations stemming from the investigation of a motor vehicle crash.

The charges include simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (Suboxone) and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, with Church held in the Surry County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond. The case is set for the Nov. 23 session of District Court.

• Tools valued at $63 were stolen from Tractor Supply on Oct. 17 by unknown suspects who concealed the merchandise in bags and left the store without paying. Taken were a 36-piece screwdriver set, a DeWalt 40-piece FlexTorq screwdriving set, a DeWalt 12-piece ratcheting wrench set and a 4-inch Crescent wrench.

• The Cook Out fast-food business on Rockford Street was the scene of a hit-and-run incident on Oct. 16, when a known individual struck a brick wall and then left the scene. There were at least two witnesses to the collision, according to police records that listed the case as undergoing further investigation.

• Items including a white and gold Michael Kors purse and wallet and a Samsung Galaxy tablet computer, valued altogether at $300, were stolen along with Capital One and Visa credit cards from the unsecured 2014 Honda Accord of Tillie Inga Lunn of East Poplar Street on Oct. 11.

The theft, also including the loss of miscellaneous medications, occurred while the car was in the parking lot of the Food Lion shopping center on West Lebanon Street.