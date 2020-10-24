Worker killed in roadway

October 23, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News, Top Stories 0
Staff Report

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A Mount Airy man was killed on N.C. 268 near Pilot Mountain Thursday evening at the end of a work day installing underground line.

John Shelton, director of the Surry County EMS, said 9-1-1 received a call at 5:09 p.m. Thursday about a pedestrian struck in the roadway on N.C. 268 about a mile and a half west of U.S. 52.

The first crew arrived 10 minutes later on the scene at 268 and Brooklyn Avenue, which is between Toms Creek and Whitakers Chapel roads west of Pilot Mountain.

Darrell Lee Anderson, 64, South Parkview Drive, Mount Airy, was discovered dead on arrival, said Shelton.

From witness accounts, Anderson was working for Tucker Inc., of Crotts Road, Mount Airy, a utility contractor that handles underground wire and cable laying. Anderson was working as a flag man on the site, alerting traffic to the work along the shoulder of the road.

One volunteer responder told The News that it was quitting time and Anderson was helping take up the traffic cones at the time he was hit.

Shelton said a pickup truck was traveling west away from Pilot when it struck Anderson and knocked him up against the rear of the Chevy utility truck on the side of the road.

The driver of the GMC 1500 Sierra was checked by the ambulance crew and refused treatment on the scene, said Shelton.

The emergency services director said there were lengthy skid marks on the road, but he couldn’t say if the driver would be charged with a crime in the accident.

Trooper Zack West said Saturday night that there didn’t appear to be any impairment with the drive (such as drugs or alcohol). Nor was the roadway compromised, such as standing water or mud.

Asked whether there are any charges against the driver, West said any possible charges are still pending through the district attorney’s office, which is why he did not give the driver’s name at this time.