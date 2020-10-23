Local COVID-19 cases on the rise

Officials urge area residents to observe precautions

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported across Surry County each day are on the rise, mirroring a national trend as schools bring in more students, businesses continue opening, and general pandemic fatigue seems to have people less guarded in their precautions.

As of Thursday evening, there were 1,677 total cases reported in Surry County, an increase of 135, or nearly 20 a day, over the previous seven days, according to the N.C. Department of Health website. The numbers indicate Surry County has confirmed more cases over the past seven days than any of its neighboring counties, with the exception of the much larger Forsyth. There had been 91 new cases recorded in Surry over the seven days prior to that, for a total of 226 over the past two weeks.

Total deaths in the county now stand at 30, an increase of six over the past three weeks.

Maggie Simmons, assistant health director at the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, said there doesn’t appear to be any specific cause or source of the local increase.

“We believe it is an increase in community transmission,” she said. “It is imperative that we follow N.C. DHHS guidance in not letting our guard down despite fatigue or frustration with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are still encouraging our residents to wear a face covering, maintain at least 6 feet of social distance, and washing hands correctly and frequently,” she said.

Ashly Lancaster, marketing director at Northern Regional Hospital, said the overall rate of positive results from those tested at the hospital has remained constant, though more people are needing medical care for the virus.

“Our COVID admissions have increased,” she said, adding that the actual numbers change daily. As of Thursday, there were 12 patients being treated in the hospital.

Statewide, more than a quarter of a million people — 252,992 — have been confirmed to have contracted the virus, with 4,082 deaths.

Regionally, Forsyth County has recorded 8,319 total cases, 432 of those coming in the past 7 days; Yadkin County’s total is at 946 with 71 in the past seven days; Wilkes stands at 1,606 total cases with 95 cases in the past seven days; Stokes County has 643 total cases with 48 new ones over the past seven days; and Alleghany has totaled 275, with 14 of them coming in the past seven days.

Across the Virginia border Carroll County has recorded 578 total cases, with 27 deaths. Galax, which, unlike North Carolina cities is reported independently of the surrounding county, has seen 436 positive cases with 30 deaths; Grayson County has seen 371 confirmed cases with 19 deaths and Patrick County has recorded 313 cases with 26 deaths.

New reporting

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center earlier this month unveiled a new reporting dashboard on the agency’s website, at www.co.surry.nc.us/coronavirus.php.

The dashboard gives daily updates on total cases, deaths, number of recovered cases and active cases. The site also breaks down demographic information, showing the percentage of cases by age group, ethnic background, and other factors. There are also pages that show state and national statistics.

While many of the early cases of COVID-19 were centered in older populations, that’s not necessarily the case according to the new addition to website.

Locally, those age 60 and older make up the largest percentage of positive cases, at 22.05%, but the second-largest percentage is among those age 20-29, at 17.91%. the third largest group of positive cases in Surry County has been those age 19 and younger, at 15.87%.

The demographics across the state are measured a little differently, with the age groups split up in different segments. Across North Carolina, those in the 25 to 49 age group make up by far the largest percent of positive cases, at 40% of all cases. Those age 75 and older make up the smallest percentage, at 6% of total cases, while those age 65-74 make up just 7% of total cases. Statewide, those age 65 and older make up nearly 17% of the state’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, indicating the rate of infection for those age 65 and older is slightly lower than for some other age groups.

Nationally, according to the Surry County website, the largest percentage of infections is among the 18 to 29 age group, which accounts for 23.9% of all positive COVID-19 tests. Those age 65 and older account for the second-smallest percentage, at 14.9%. Only those younger than 17, at 8.7%, is lower.

