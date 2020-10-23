Police reports

• The illegal entry of a city-owned house beside the Mount Airy Fire Department on Rockford Street resulted in a breaking and entering charge being filed this week against a man described in police reports as homeless.

Roger Kevin Collins, 48, was encountered by Officer J.N. Beketov at the unoccupied dwelling Monday morning shortly after the break-in was discovered. Collins is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 23.

• A felonious larceny was discovered Sunday at 52 Auto Clinic in the 600 block of West Pine Street. A 2018 Leonard tow dolly, blue and gray in color and valued at $2,100, was taken. A tow dolly is a device used to transport vehicles.

• Darrell Gregory Draughn Jr., 34, of 1190 Turner Mountain Road, was found to be wanted on a charge of injury to personal property after being encountered by police Monday at the local probation office on State Street. It had been issued the day before through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Jose Guadalupe Padron of Hemmings Street in Dobson as the complainant and no other details listed.

Draughn was released under a $500 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 20.

• The release of a Galax, Virginia, woman from New River Valley Regional Jail on Oct. 15 led to her being processed in Mount Airy on local charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia from a case originating on May 21.

Andrea Renee Stewart, 27, was picked up at the Dublin, Virginia, correctional facility and subsequently confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond. She is slated for a Nov. 20 appearance in District Court.

• Jeffrey Todd Nixon, 54, listed as a homeless person from Dobson, was served on Oct. 14 with a criminal summons for a larceny charge after he was encountered by police during a suspicious-person investigation at a location in the 700 block of Worth Street. The summons had been filed the day before, stemming from an incident at Mill Creek General Store, with no other details noted.

• A case involving larceny and the obtaining of property by false pretense surfaced on Oct. 12 at Walmart, where a known suspect put items in a Walmart bag and returned them for gift cards. Merchandise and two gift cards with a total value of $148 were listed as stolen.

The items taken included Energizer batteries, a brassiere, a three-pack of baby bottles and girls’ briefs. The case was undergoing further investigation at last report.

• A crime involving injury to real property was discovered on Oct. 9 at an unoccupied residence on Fancy Gap Road, which an unknown suspect had shot at and caused damage estimated at $500 to five sections of metal siding. Matthew Paul Ansbrowan of Sanford, an employee of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, is listed as the victim of the incident that occurred sometime between Aug. 16 and Oct. 9.

• The home of Yusep R. Abreu on Banner Street was the scene of a break-in reported on Oct. 9 in which a padlock was broken off the door to a storage building, enabling the theft of property valued at $330, including a Benjamin BB gun and another BB gun of unspecified make, a tool box, miscellaneous tools and a yellow extension cord. The damage to the lock was put at $10.