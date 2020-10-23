Surry County Sheriff’s Report

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:
• Derrick Raynardo Simmons Jr., 31, of Glen Terrace, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 9 charging him with a felony probation violation, dated June 18. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 24 court date.
He was on probation following September 2019 convictions on charges of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, and driving while license revoked.
He has a criminal record dating back to being 18 years old. He spent two and a half months in prison for crimes such as two counts of larceny, possession of stolen goods, two counts of receiving stolen goods, possession of marijuana, having a counterfeit license, driving while license revoked, and resisting an officer.
He spent six months in prison in 2014 for convictions on felony possession with intent to sell marijuana, felony obtaining property by false pretense, drug paraphernalia, assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting an officer.
On Nov. 16 he faces a new felony charge of possession of a Schedule II drug.
• Michael Shane Blaylock, 40, of Knob Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 17 for failure to appear in court June 23 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and an Aug. 22 court date.
On. Feb. 19 Blaylock was arrested and charged with eight different offenses after deputies reportedly found him unconscious, slumped over the steering wheel of his car, which was sitting in the middle of the road not far from his home.
Sheriff Steve Hiatt said his deputies found “heroin, methamphetamine, clonazepam, two different firearms (handguns), and assorted drug paraphernalia.”
The sheriff’s office arrested him again on July 17. Detectives said they attempted to pull over a vehicle during an interdiction stop, which resulted in a car chase.
During that pursuit, Blaylock reportedly jumped from his vehicle and ran into a wooded area. He later was apprehended at a residence on Maple Grove Church Road.
Detectives located what Hudson called “a trafficking amount” of methamphetamine (49 grams), along with Suboxone strips, marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.
He faces several charges related to these two arrests on Nov. 16.
• Bradley Christopher Vining, 23, of Fancy Gap Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 17 charging him with two felony probation violations, dated July 15. He was given a $30,000 secured bond and an Aug. 10 court date.
In December 2018 he was convicted of breaking and entering and given probation, a suspended sentence and credit for time served in the county detention center.
Three months later he was convicted of trespassing and was given the same treatment.
On June 30 in Brunswick County he was convicted of possession of a Schedule II drug and DWI Level 4. He was given 18 months of supervision, including time in the misdemeanor confinement program (typically home arrest with an ankle monitor).
• Kayla Shay Rector, 30, of Ennice, was served an order for arrest July 17 for failure to appear in Alleghany County court June 10. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 11 court date in Sparta.
• Matthew Erven Mathias Billings, 26, of North Wilkesboro, was served an order for arrest July 18 for failure to appear in Wilkes County court July 1 on two charges, including driving while license revoked. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date in Wilkesboro.
• Cory Alan Dowell, 29, of Haymore Street, Mount Airy, was served a warrant for the Mount Airy Police Department, charging him with larceny, dated Jan. 24. He was released on no bond with an Aug. 10 court date.
• Luke Marcus McMillian, 37, of Union Cross Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest July 19 for failure to appear in court July 13. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 21 court date.
• Courtney Danielle Reed, 23, of Lynnewood Drive, was arrested July 19 at the Econo Lodge Inn in Pilot Mountain. She was charged with a probation violation. She was given a $15,000 secured bond and an Aug. 19 court date.
In August 2018 she was convicted of two counts of larceny. Then in September 2019 she had another conviction for larceny. Both times she received probation and a suspended sentence.
• Angel Noel Tate, 29, of Willis Park Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 20 at an address on Crosswinds Court in Mount Airy, charging her with a probation violation, dated March 11. She was given a $10,000 secured bond and an Aug. 19 court date.
In October 2019 she was convicted of possession of a Schedule II drug and drug paraphernalia. She received probation and a suspended sentence.
In 2016 she was convicted of two counts of larceny, possession of stolen goods and breaking and enter.
• Morgan Legrant Carter, 24, of Burgundy Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 20 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on a charge of felony possession of a stolen vehicle. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 21 court date.