Meal, pumpkins supplied to front-liners

October 22, 2020

Rotary project aids hospital personnel

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The COVID-19 crisis has brought many bad things to the American landscape while also sparking a special spirit of caring for one’s fellow man, which was on display this week at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy.

This involved front-line medical personnel at the facility being treated Wednesday to a free meal courtesy of the Mount Airy Rotary Club along with side items that added a seasonal twist to the gesture: pumpkins.

Club members accomplished this with the help of a $450 Heroes Grant from District 7690 of the Rotary organization, which includes about 50 chapters in North Carolina’s Piedmont region. Food programs are one of their top priorities.

As its name suggests, the Rotary Heroes Grants initiative aids persons mounting extraordinary efforts in their communities, which in Northern Regional Hospital’s case includes those who have been caring for coronavirus patients and putting their own lives at risk.

The grant was used to provide 150 lunchtime meals for the front-line hospital workers, according to Ann Vaughn, a member of the Mount Airy Rotary Club.

The chicken salad plates with chips and desserts were delivered by Rotary representatives to employees of Northern Regional’s dietary services unit in large boxes. The food was prepared by Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies, with the added element of the pumpkins harvested from her farm.

“It’s going to be a surprise for them,” Vaughn said Tuesday of the hospital employees targeted.

Making a difference

Dealing directly with COVID-19 patients, and deaths in some cases, has not been easy.

But gestures such as that spearheaded by the Mount Airy Rotary Club are big morale boosters, April Hill, RN, said Wednesday while watching the food being wheeled in on carts through the patient-discharge doors at Northern Regional.

“We really appreciate it,” added Hill, who has been on the job for 13 years, and now works as a day-shift house supervisor. She said those on the front lines in the COVID-19 battle not only include hospital workers, but others such as Emergency Medical Service personnel.

The veteran nurse mentioned that numerous entities in this area have stepped up to plate this year to help front-liners in addition to the Mount Airy Rotary Club on more than one occasion.

“Miss Angel and I have already delivered meals to them twice,” Vaughn said of previous efforts to benefit hospital employees.

Hill praised a variety of businesses donating food and supplies for those at Northern Regional.

For example, Little Caesars contributed 10 pizzas per day to hospital staffers over a two-week period.

“And I think they have done that twice,” Hill said.

Also, local church members provided hand-made face masks and scrub hats.

Such items, while useful, are inanimate objects without minds or hearts, although Hill believes the love behind them is wholly apparent.

“We really do feel it,” she said.

