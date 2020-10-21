Food truck visits middle school

The menu from the Shikora’s Express food truck, which was at Pilot Mountain Middle School on Friday, Oct. 16. many food trucks.

<p>Shikora’s Express was at Pilot Mountain Middle School on Friday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.</p>

On Friday, Oct. 16, Pilot Mountain Middle School hosted their first of many food trucks. Shikora’s Express helped to spread some Friday fun for faculty and community members. The truck was at the school from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Jessica McLeod, the school’s receptionist, organized this and many other social events for the school.

This event is not exclusive to Pilot Middle employees. The school welcomes all teachers in Surry County as well as the community to visit and order from the food trucks.