Reynolds Homestead photography contest open

October 21, 2020 John Peters II News 0

CRITZ, VA – The Reynolds Homestead will begin accepting adult and student entries for the third Annual Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Art Show beginning Friday, Oct. 23. All 8-12th grade students and adults who live in Surry or Stokes counties in North Carolina or Patrick, Carroll, Henry, Franklin, or Floyd counties in Virginia are eligible.

Each photographer may enter up to three original photographs. The cost for adults is $10 per entry; for students it is $5 per entry.

Photography may be brought to the Reynolds Homestead at 483 Homestead Lane in Critz, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 12 to 5 p.m. Entry forms are available at the Reynolds Homestead, the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, and by emailing Lisa Martin at martinlm@vt.edu.

To assist with maintaining a safe environment, register for a date and time to bring your artwork by; this helps to manage the flow of traffic and keep a safe and clean environment for all who are entering the building. To make an appointment to bring photography, visit http://bit.ly/PhotoRegistration. Photography should be brought around to the back of the building. Those with difficulty walking to the back may drive down to drop off their entries.

The theme to this year’s show is “Home/Homecoming,” to celebrate the 50 years that Reynolds Homestead has been bringing art, history, and educational programming to the community. Adult entries are accepted in the following categories: People, Nature, Architecture, Landscapes and General. Student entries are not divided into categories.

More information can be found on the website www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.