County to host hazardous waste day

October 20, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Veterans Memorial Park is holding a five-hour time this weekend to drop off certain types of dangerous items for disposal.

Pesticide and Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., rain or shine.

The Surry County Public Works Department and the Surry County office of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service are hosting this event, which is also sponsored by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The free event helps Surry County residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, which officials say can pose a threat to human health and the environment.

All containers should be labeled with tightly sealed lids. If products are in glass bottles, the bottles should be cushioned to prevent breaking. This disposal day is for household products only. The only exception is pesticides; commercial and household pesticides will be accepted.

“We really encourage Surry County residents to bring these household hazardous waste items and pesticides to the event on Saturday, Oct. 24, because it’s a great way to dispose of harmful chemicals in homes that are not allowed in the Surry County Landfill,” said Jessica Montgomery, public works director.

“The average U.S. household generates about 30 pounds of household hazardous waste per year, and many people do not realize the negative effect the waste has on the environment. This is a great, free method for proper disposal, and I hope to see many Surry County citizens on Saturday.”

For more information, residents can contact the County of Surry’s Public Works Department at (336) 401-8376.

Items that may be brought are:

Paints

Oil

Paint stripper

Acids

Pesticides

Thinners

Weed killers

Solvents

Drain solvents

Antifreeze

Gasoline

Pool chemicals

Dry cell batteries

Items that will NOT be accepted:

Gun ammunition

Radioactive unidentified materials

Explosives

Medicine and syringes

LP and propane

Gas cylinders

Infectious waste

Automotive type batteries