Police reports

October 20, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Lowgap woman is accused of stealing items valued at $527 from Walmart, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Kirsten Shea Cardwell, 24, of 241 Carson Creek Road, allegedly took an array of household products last Friday, which were recovered intact. She was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 16.

Cardwell also has been banned from Walmart.

• Sergio Jose Santillan Jr., 31, of 238 Split Rail Road, Cana, Virginia, was jailed without bond late Thursday night on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Santillan was encountered by police at Circle K on North Main Street during the investigation of an intoxicated driver.

Santillan allegedly was found with unspecified drug/narcotic equipment along with meth and and is slated for a Nov. 9 appearance in District Court.

• Marc Anthony Nieves, 23, listed as homeless, was arrested on charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods on Oct. 10 at Walmart. Nieves allegedly took merchandise valued at $199, including three PlayStation games, a cordless drill and a battery, which were recovered.

He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and is to be in court on Oct. 30.

• The Tractor Supply store on Rockford Street was the scene of a theft on Oct. 8, when an unknown suspect placed a Champion 4,500-watt/240-volt generator into a shopping cart and pushed it out of the business without paying. The generator is valued at $380.

• A firearm was discovered stolen on Oct. 7 from a vehicle, which police records indicate possibly occurred in the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot. The Ruger LC9 9mm semi-automatic pistol, owned by Justin Gregory Puckett of Meadow Stone Lane, was taken from the glove box of an unsecured 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

The gun is valued at $200.

• Brianna Nicole Koehler, 20, of 249 Cedar Ridge Road, was jailed on Oct. 8 on an order for arrest for failing to appear in court, which had been issued on Aug. 10 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, after police encountered her on North Main Street near Pine Street in connection with a civil disturbance.

Koehler also was charged with resisting a public officer for allegedly providing a false name and date of birth during that encounter. She was confined in the county jail under a $3,000 secured bond and slated for a Nov. 9 appearance in District Court.

A person with Koehler, Jacob Anthony Boyd, 26, of the same address, was found to be the subject of two outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed on Sept. 8. Boyd, who was taken into custody on South Main Street at West Church Street, was incarcerated under a $9,000 secured bond and had an Oct. 12 court date.

• Suyapa Lizet Cartagena-Vargas, a resident of Park Drive, was the victim of an Oct. 7 crime involving common-law robbery and injury to personal property. Cartagena-Vargas told police that an unknown suspect stopped her 2005 Ford Explorer on that street, forcibly removed her from the vehicle and stole items from inside, listed as a wallet and an undisclosed sum of money.

A tire also received $100 in damage during the incident, with another woman, Evelio Ortega-Maradiaga of Dover Church Road, listed as an additional victim in the case.