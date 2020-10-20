City OKs incentives for ‘Project Connection’

New industry for former Hanesbrand plant

Efforts to have a new company move into the former Hanesbrands plant in Mount Airy have grown closer to fruition.

This includes the approval by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners of a city government incentive package totaling about $80,000 for the yet-unnamed company looking to create 33 full-time jobs here over a three-year period.

The redevelopment effort centered on the facility at 645 W. Pine St., where Hanebrands produced socks for about 40 years, is now known only by the code name “Project Connection.” The prospective replacement company also is a textile manufacturer, according to Todd Tucker, the president of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership, the chief industrial-recruitment entity locally.

If everything falls into the place and the plans are finalized, Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to make an official announcement in which the new occupant of the Hanesbrands plant will be identified, Tucker said.

It would set up shop in Mount Airy in “probably the first quarter of 2021,” he added.

Tucker has said the company now has a presence elsewhere in North Carolina and in Georgia.

When the incentive package was OK’d during a meeting of the Mount Airy commissioners last Thursday night, Tucker was asked by one city official whether the proposed new user of the former Hanesbrands space would be leasing or buying the property.

“It went through several iterations,” Tucker said, which initially focused on a lease arrangement. “But now it looks like they have entered into a contract to purchase the facility,” thus signaling a sense of permanence.

The closure of the Hanesbrands plant, where about 220 people were employed, was announced in 2019, due to a decision to shift work done there to El Salvador.

Tucker has said the size of the facility, 212,000 square feet — offering room for growth — and its operational fixtures and systems being similar to what it uses now were factors in attracting the Project Connection company to Mount Airy.

The incentive package approved by city government officials includes a yearly cash grant not to exceed $48,493 over five years. This is based on additional property taxes to be paid annually as a result of the new capital investment by the company of $2 million-plus.

Incentive sums are to be in the form of an annual monetary grant not greater than 80% of taxes paid in each of five years.

The package additionally includes a job-creation grant of a sum not to exceed $33,000 for 33 jobs created over a three-year span.

The overall package initially contained matching funds for a N.C. Department of Commerce grant for the project, $2,250 proposed to be paid by Mount Airy and Surry County, which also will reap new taxes. But Tucker informed city officials that he had just learned the local match won’t be required.

Removing the city’s 50-50 share of that match results in an incentive by Mount Airy totaling $81,493.

Commissioner Jon Cawley made a point of mentioning that the job-creation grant that is part of the incentive package is open to anyone.

Tucker pointed out that there is a requirement that the pay for such jobs exceed the average wage in Surry County, which he said is $37,222 per year based on the latest labor figures from the state.

No one spoke in opposition to the incentive deal during a required public hearing held on it at last week’s meeting.

