Security cameras eyed for downtown

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison outlines the need for surveillance equipment in downtown Mount Airy during a city council meeting.

Action by Mount Airy officials which will involve security cameras being installed downtown on a limited basis eventually could result in more “eyes in the sky” there, officials say.

Gaining initial approval was a proposal to spend $3,000 for surveillance equipment in alleyway areas in the central business district, including the new Melva’s Alley in the works there, the previously developed Canteen Alley and others.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners approved that expenditure during a meeting last Thursday night.

In response to a question by one councilman, Commissioner Tom Koch, city officials were advised that the money for the cameras will not come from regular municipal revenues, which Koch was concerned about. Instead, it is being allocated from Municipal Service District (MSD) funds, which are generated by a special tax paid by property owners downtown.

The MSD tax is levied there in addition to regular property taxes, with the money used to make improvements in the central business district for the common betterment of those in that corridor. However, the city commissioners oversee the spending of MSD funds, which in the past have been used to provide resources such as parking facilities.

Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison of the Mount Airy Downtown group, which works to improve that area, told the commissioners that the impetus for the security camera funding request is Melva’s Alley.

This involves efforts to transform a small vehicular alleyway beside Thirsty Souls Community Brewing on Market Street into a permanent pedestrian area honoring Melva Houston, an internationally acclaimed singer who died in May.

When first announced, organizers said the alleyway would include a large photo-realistic mural of Houston, a plaque telling her story, lighting, seating, plantings and more. A $30,000 fundraising campaign was launched in August for the project to honor her life and legacy.

Morrison said she met with Police Chief Dale Watson about ways to protect this new alleyway asset, which spawned the MSD revenue request.

“We’d like to fund some security cameras pointing on that mural,” the Main Street coordinator said of the Melva’s Alley artwork.

The commissioners responded by approving a budget amendment to provide the $3,000 from the MSD coffers.

“It’s probably something we should do,” Commissioner Ron Niland said.

While there is now an alleyway emphasis regarding the cameras, Morrison said this could be expanded.

“We’d like to start a security camera grant program for the downtown businesses,” she explained, given that city police have limited manpower resources, and officers simply could tap into the surveillance systems and monitor activities remotely. “We’ve been talking for a few years about this.”

It would be similar to existing efforts such as a facade grant program to improve the appearance of shops.

Members of a Mount Airy Downtown board want to start with the $3,000, Morrison told city officials.

“We may come back again and ask for that to be more,” said the downtown coordinator, who sees this expenditure as the beginning of the security grant program.

“I think that’s a great idea,” Koch said.

