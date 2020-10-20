Internship program going strong amid pandemic

Tessa Stovall, Mount Airy High School senior, is pictured here assisting Surrey Bank and Trust President Ted Ashby. Tessa is interested in pursuing a career in corporate finance.

<p>Meet Katheryn Lachino, a senior at Mount Airy High School, is interning at Northern Regional Hospital and is interested in pursuing a degree in nursing.</p>

<p>Oshyn Bryant, a senior who is interested in pursuing a career in physical therapy, is pictured here with an unidentified person at Choice Physical Therapy. She has been interested in a health sciences career and after sustaining an injury decided that she wanted to further explore an internship in this area.</p>

<p>Jazmin Barker, a senior, is pictured with her mentor, Jenny Smith, Mount Airy Visitor Center and Group Tour Manager. Jazmin is interested in possibly pursuing a career in journalism and tourism.</p>

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mount Airy High School internship program has continued on this school year, with approximately 30 participants this semester.

“In the process of evaluating how internships would work given COVID-19 restrictions, staff worked with students to develop resumes, cover-letters, employment research, career and college resources, Xello assessments and other activities to help students identify their skills and employment interests,” the school system said in a written statement about the program. “These additional deliverables allowed an honors course to also be developed.

“We cannot thank the business community enough for continuing to provide meaningful opportunities for students,” said Catrina Alexander, career development coordinator. “It is our hope that interns cultivate valuable relationships within the community that will help develop the workforce and leadership of the future. It takes all of us working together to help retain, support and develop local talent…We expect that we will have at least the same amount, if not more, participants next semester.“