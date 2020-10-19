Two area students received scholarships

The State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Foundation recently awarded scholarships to two Surry Community College students, Ellie Grace Martin of Mount Airy and Evan Scott Morris of Pilot Mountain, each receiving a two-year scholarship for $5,000.

Ellie Grace Martin is the daughter of Jamie and Joey Martin and is a 2020 graduate of Mount Airy High School. She is working on an Associate in Arts at Surry Community College and has plans to transfer to a nurse practitioner program. She aspires to work in the field of pediatric medicine.

Evan Scott Morris is the son of Kim and Scott Morris and is a 2020 graduate of East Surry High School. He is pursuing an Associate in Applied Science in Construction Management at Surry Community College and plans to transfer to a four-year college or university to complete a bachelor’s degree. He plans to pursue a career as a specialty or general contractor.

In light of the pandemic, the scholarship presentation was made during a private ceremony in the Presidential Suite at Surry Community College. Dr. David Shockley, president of Surry Community College, and Andrea Simpson, director of Financial Aid and Veterans Affairs, presented certificates to both recipients.