Principal chosen for leadership program

October 18, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

Donna Bledsoe

Cedar Ridge Elementary Principal Donna Bledsoe has been selected to participate in the inaugural cohort of Distinguished Leadership in a Remote Learning Environment (DLR). She is one of 206 school leaders from across the state who have been selected to participate in this leadership development program for practicing school leaders.

“Our school leaders are responding to the urgency to strengthen their ability to lead effective virtual and hybrid learning in their schools. If their students are going to be successful throughout these challenging times, their deliberate and focused instructional leadership will be more important than ever,” said Dr. Shirley Prince, executive director of the North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals’ Association.

DLR, which was developed by the principals’ association in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, and the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development, is a professional development program designed to help school leaders navigate the unique challenges posed by assuring quality learning experiences during a pandemic.

The virtual program, funded by the department of public instruction, is available to practicing principals throughout North Carolina and their school leadership teams. The inaugural cohort of school leaders represents 62 school districts and 13 charter schools from across the state. Additional cohorts will be held in the near future.

“While we did not need to be convinced of the power of great leadership, our current climate validates the critical importance of strong educational leaders. We are thrilled to partner with NCPAPA to continue to invest in the development and support of the best school leaders for North Carolina,” said Dr. Bev Emory, deputy superintendent at department of public instruction.

DLR includes facilitated sessions, interactions with peers, and structure sharing and networking sessions. The program is built around application-based job-embedded activities designed to build the capacity of the school leaders and teachers to assess and continuously improve the effectiveness of their students’ learning outcomes with both quality and equity in mind during the pandemic and beyond.

“Our school leaders must work with their teachers to put processes and frameworks in place for building and maintaining a culture of high expectations for every student’s success combined with high support that allows every student to meet these expectations,” said Prince.

The principals’ organization has also partnered with EdNC to create a series of stand-alone, self-directed, on-demand webinars related to the components of the facilitated program. Featuring local school leaders sharing their expertise, successes and lessons learned, these webinars will be made available free of charge.