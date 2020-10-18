Merry-Go-Round returns to Earle on Saturday

Art Matters is a weekly column which highlights some of the upcoming performance art, display art, and similar events in the greater Mount Airy area. For ticket information, contact The Surry Arts Council.

Tuesday

Surry County Basket Makers, Siamese Twins Exhibit, 6 p.m. Members of the Basket Makers craft beautiful handmade baskets every month. Each meeting has a different instructor and topic, so material fees vary. New members are always welcome, contact Deborah Wagoner at 336-374-6530 for information or to register.

Thursday

Brews and Brushes: Sea Navidad, White Elephant Beer Company, 225 Market Street, 6:30 p.m., $30. Come create your own holiday masterpiece! This one is perfect for all levels including beginners. Step-by-step instruction and all materials provided. Come early and enjoy beverages available for purchase.

Friday

Gingercookie House Workshop, Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, 3:30 p.m., $5. Join us to decorate your own gingercookie house! Suitable for kids of all ages, all materials provided.

Saturday

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 3 p.m., $15-$20. A couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids – probably the most inventively awful kinds in history. You won’t believe the mayhem and fun when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on! The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatrical Company.

Balsam Range, Historic Earle Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $35-$45. Winners of multiple IBMA awards, Balsam Range leaves audiences spellbound with their traditional yet contemporary sounds and fiery instrumentals.

Sunday

Movies This Week

The Good Liar (R), Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4p.m. and 7 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. Consummate con man Roy Courtnay (Ian McKellen) has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren), worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes.

The Polar Express (G), Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, at 4 p.m., free admission. On Christmas Eve, a young boy learns about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas during a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express.

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13), Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec, 15, at 4 and 7 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 16 and Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. each day. American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) battle corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race care for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966

Upcoming Movies

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG), Friday, Dec, 20, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, at 4 and 7 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m. After a jaded magazine writer (Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism and learns about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor. Two-time Oscar-winner Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in this timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism.

Ongoing Programs

Improv Troupe, second and fourth Sunday of each month, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse, free. Join Tyler Matanick for improv, inspiration and a whole lot of fun!

Golden Notes, a community chorus, Tuesdays, 10 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, free for Surry Arts Council members (annual membership $10). This recreational singing group welcomes visitors to listen or sing old favorites with them each week. They serve as ambassadors for the Arts Council singing in nursing homes, retirement centers and the local hospital. Led by Sylvia Lowry, a performer and retired music educator.

Special Friends Line Dance, Tuesdays, 11 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free. Come out and learn fun routines with the council’s artistic directors.

Clogging Classes, Tuesdays, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Various levels available, contact Surry Arts Council or www.rhythmicexpressionclogging.com for additional information.

Acrylic Painting, Tuesdays, 10/1-10/22, 1:30-2:30 p.m., SAC Photo Gallery, $30. A great class for artists of all skill levels, it will explore your personal painting style with one-on-one instruction in a relaxed, fun environment. Suitable for adults and teenagers.

Youth Acting Troupe: Everyone Gets Eaten by Sharks, Tuesdays, 9/10-11/5, 4-5 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse, $60. The Surry Arts Council Youth Acting Troupe meets for 8-10 week sessions to put together a one-act show with a public performance. If you’ve missed this one, keep an eye out for the next one starting in November!

Musical Theatre Acting Class, Tuesdays, 10/1-10/22, 5-6 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse, $30. This class is focused on acting while singing. We will work on how to tell a story through song. Perfect for working on audition skills or getting more comfortable singing in front of others! Suitable for ages 8 and up.

Line Dance, Wednesdays, 10 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free for Surry Arts Council members (an annual membership costs $10. Come out and learn fun routines and get a low-impact workout. Led by Shelby Coleman.

Kids Art (ages 9-12), Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, $30 per month. From finger painting to portraiture, come explore the amazing world of art! All materials provided.

Drawing and Painting Class, Wednesdays, 10/2-10/23, 5-6 p.m., SAC Photo Gallery, $30. We will dive into the basics of drawing and painting, focusing on perspective, color, and composition. A great class for students of all skill levels, we will be using pencil, pen, acrylic paint, and watercolors. Suitable for ages 11 and up.

Free TAPS Youth Flat Foot Dance Lessons Thursday, 4:30-5 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Join instructor Shelby Coleman to learn this fun, percussive traditional dance. This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Music Lessons on Thursdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m. for fiddle and mandolin lessons; 6:15-6:45 p.m. for guitar and banjo. Historic Earle Theatre. Award-winning musician and teacher Jim Vipperman instructs and instruments are provided. Come learn fiddle, mandolin, guitar or banjo! This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free Jam Session, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Local and visiting musicians are welcome. Music ranges from bluegrass and old-time to gospel and country. Musicians take turns playing, singing, and backing up others. Many come just to sit and listen or dance. This program is supported in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

WPAQ Merry-Go-Round, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre, $8, which includes admission to the Andy Griffith Museum. WPAQ Merry-Go-Round is the second longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation (second only to the Grand Ole Opry). Radio station WPAQ, 740 AM, produces this weekly live broadcast of local, regional, and national performers.

For additional information or to purchase tickets or register for classes, contact the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 or visit the website at www.surryarts.org. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/surryartscouncil.