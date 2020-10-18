Merry-Go-Round returns to Earle on Saturday

October 18, 2020 John Peters II Arts, Entertainment, News, Top Stories 0

Crowds will be limited because of social distancing guidelines, but the weekly Merry-Go-Round will return to The Historic Earle Theatre on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.

A decades-long fixture in the Mount Airy and greater old-time music world soon will be returning after a COVID-19 hiatus.

WPAQ’s long-standing Merry-Go-Round live radio broadcast will return to the Historic Earle Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 24, with several performances, beginning at 11 a.m.

The performers at 11 a.m. are Surry Arts Council Ukulele Retreat musicians led by George Smith. Once the ukulele musicians are finished, The Java Brothers will take to the stage to entertain, from noon until 1:30 p.m.

A week later, on Halloween, the Merry-Go-Round will feature The Goodfellers at 11 a.m. and Flint Ridge from noon until 1:30 p.m.

“It will be great to get back live on the stage at the Earle with these favorite bluegrass and bluegrass/gospel bands,” said Jennie Lowry, a weekly host of the WPAQ Merry-Go-Round.

According to Tanya Jones, Surry Arts Council executive director, WPAQ and the Surry Arts Council are working together to safely and slowly reopen this popular weekly live broadcast. Masks and social distancing will be required and attendance will be limited to remain in compliance with state guidelines.

WPAQ Merry-Go-Round is the second-longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation, second only to the Grand Ole Opry. COVID-19 closed down the public performances earlier this year, and the Merry-Go-Round had to broadcast from the WPAQ Studio.

Admission to the Merry-Go-Round is $8 and can be purchased at the door. Admission to the Merry-Go-Round also includes admission to the Andy Griffith Museum at 218 Rockford Street and the Siamese Twins Exhibit.

Anyone holding a 2020 Surry Arts Council Annual Pass or Merry-Go-Round Annual Pass can use those for admission through Dec. 31. The weekly show runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Saturday.

For additional information, www.surryarts.org or www.WPAQ740.com