New trucking facility creating about 100 jobs

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A new trucking facility in Surry County will be accompanied by the creation of about 100 jobs, officials say.

Bottomley Enterprises co-hosted a ribbon cutting/open house Thursday at its recently constructed trucking terminal and corporate office, located at 452 Oak Grove Church Road west of Mount Airy near Interstate 77.

Also hosting that event was the Surry County Economic Development Partnership, with state and local elected officials attending in addition to company representatives who offered tours of the facility as part of the occasion.

Todd Tucker, president of the economic-development group, said Friday that the Bottomley operation previously had a trucking presence in Alleghany County and its leadership decided to locate one next door in Surry.

“They expanded here — the Bottomley Family has several companies,” Tucker said of its operations spanning more than 40 years. “Bottomley Enterprises is one of those companies.” Its holdings also include Bottomley Evergreens and Farms, with the trucking component launched about 16 years ago.

“This is going to be their new corporate office and trucking center,” Tucker said of the spacious headquarters on Oak Grove Church Road, the cost of which has been put at $13 million. The operation includes 33,000 square feet.

Bottomley Enterprises expanded to that location to better serve new and existing customers across the Southeast, according to information from the Surry County Economic Development Partnership.

“My father began farming cabbage in Surry County many years ago, and since then we have continued to expand our farming operations,” Mitchell Bottomley, the company’s owner, said in a statement.

“This new truck shop and corporate office on Oak Grove Church Road is just the next step in our family’s growing relationship with this great community.”

Bottomley Enterprises started operations at the facility on Sept. 28.

Its construction will allow Bottomley to create about 100 jobs, consisting of administrative and truck driver positions, according to the information from the Surry economic-development group.

The company’s president credits local officials with helping to make the expansion possible. This included agreeing to fund most of the cost of extending a sewer line to the site in the Oak Grove community near the I-77/N.C. 89 interchange, based on previous reports.

“I can’t thank the Surry County commissioners enough,” Bottomley added. “They were very supportive of this project from the beginning and remained supportive throughout the process.”

Larry Johnson, the chairman of the Surry County Board of Commissioners, also is excited about the endeavor.

“Surry County government congratulates and thanks Bottomley Enterprises for adding jobs and expanding its business to better serve customers,” Commissioner Johnson, a Mount Airy District representative on the board, said in a statement.

“Job growth in Surry County is a priority that our board of commissioners is always focused on, and we hope that our citizens benefit from this expansion.”

Those interested in a career with Bottomley Enterprises are asked to contact Scott Alley or Stan White at 336-673-5028.

Trucking still strong

“Helping existing industries and businesses become more competitive and grow is a key role that the Surry County Economic Development Partnership plays in our economy,” Tucker said in remarks prepared in conjunction with the opening of the facility.

“We are excited to add Bottomley Enterprises to our corporate family here in Surry County,” Tucker continued. “They will be a great addition with their new state-of-the-art facility.”

On Friday, the Economic Development Partnership president elaborated on that move in discussing the significance of local transport companies overall.

“The trucking industry is strong here,” Tucker said, “historically tied mainly to furniture and textiles.”

And as those entities faded and transportation companies tapped into other businesses in the region over the years, “the trucking industry has prospered,” Tucker said.

Bottomley Enterprises, for example, is a full-service transportation company specializing in refrigerated trucking.

Around 30 trucking firms now exist in Surry County.

