Police reports

October 15, 2020

• A theft investigation at Burkes Outlet in Forrest Oaks Shopping Center has resulted in an Ararat woman being jailed under a large bond on a long list of felony drug and other charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Amber Dawn Wilcox, 29, of 1102 Longhill Road, was arrested last Friday in a parking area behind Laser Lube on Rockford Street in connection with the larceny at Burkes Outlet nearby and allegedly found with controlled substances including methamphetamine, along with stolen property.

Wilcox is accused of three felonies: possession of meth with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver.

She further was charged with misdemeanors including simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia, larceny and possession of stolen property, listed as multiple pairs of denim jeans and panties missing from Burkes Outlet. Wilcox was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Monday.

• Police were told Monday that an LG washer and dryer valued altogether at $1,900 had been stolen on Oct. 8 from Lowe’s Hardware by an unknown party.

• An E-Z-GO Express electric golf cart valued at $12,250 was discovered stolen on Oct. 2 at Golf Cart Outlet of Mount Airy on North Andy Griffith Parkway. The 72-volt vehicle is described as burgundy in color.

• Quinton Lavar Thompson, 31, of 7 Lis Lane in Cana, Virginia, was arrested in the area of Park Drive and West Stewart Drive and charged with driving while impaired on Oct. 2 after a motor vehicle crash involving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer he was operating.

The case is set for the Dec. 28 session of Surry District Court.