Long lines greet start of early voting

Anyone who might’ve thought COVID-19 would make citizens unwilling to journey to the polls and cast ballots in person was badly mistaken based on Thursday’s turnout for the start of early voting locally.

“Wow — what an opening day for Surry County,” was the reaction from Michella Huff, the county’s director of elections. She added around 1 p.m. Thursday that all four one-stop voting locations in Surry had experienced steady traffic since opening at 8 a.m.

This included lines of people awaiting the event.

Such a scenario was definitely the case at the busiest of the four sites, the Surry County Government Resource Center at 1218 State St. in Mount Airy, behind Arby’s, shortly before 9 a.m.

Not only did a line of voters stretch from a long hallway in the building out the front door and along the outside of the facility, two rows of vehicles also were spotted slowly accessing a white tent erected for curbside voting to accommodate those with disability or age issues.

Meanwhile, candidates or their representatives had set up shop in the parking lot to greet voters.

By 12:30 p.m., 1,013 people had cast ballots at all four locations, also including the Surry County Board of Elections Office at 915 E. Atkins St. in Dobson; Pilot Mountain Town Hall, 124 W. Main St.; and the Elkin Rescue Squad building at 940 N. Bridge St.

That included 418 in Mount Airy alone.

Curbside voting had been non-stop there before 12:30, with Huff reporting a rate of 12 vehicles in line for most of the day so far.

The crowd did produce some problems in light of safeguards imposed due to the coronavirus, according to the elections official.

This included difficulty with social distancing of the throng in Mount Airy until around 9:30 a.m., when additional workers were deployed to help keep folks apart outside the building rather than clustered in the lobby.

Yet Huff seemed to view this as the classic “good problem” to have.

“We are excited that turnout has been big and are happy that Surry County residents are eager to exercise their right to vote,” she commented. “We think the coming days will be smooth and we will have crowd control in place from this point forward.”

The one-stop early absentee voting period, to continue until three days before Election Day on Nov. 3, provides citizens with the flexibility and convenience of avoiding possibly even larger turnouts at polling places in November.

Also, prospective voters who are not registered can complete this step and cast a ballot at an early voting site during the same visit. However, those not registered can’t vote on Election Day.

Except for Sundays, the four sites will be open each day through the Saturday before Nov. 3. The remaining weekday schedule includes 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Monday through Friday of next week and from Oct. 26-30.

Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., including this coming Saturday and on Oct. 24, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 31.

During early voting, all qualified Surry County voters may cast ballots at any of the four sites, but on Election Day must vote at their assigned precincts.

COVID-19 safeguards include:

• Face masks being required for all poll workers and voters encouraged to wear masks, which are provided on request;

• The posting of poll greeters at the entrance to each voting location to distribute masks and hand sanitizer;

• Voters being issued single-use pens provided by the State Board of Elections, which they can take home with them;

• The presence of “clean coordinators” at all polling sites to disinfect each touch spot of voters, from check-in through exit;

• Social-distance markers placed on floors and voters being reminded to stay 6 feet apart throughout their balloting experience;

• Nightly sanitizing of each one-stop location during the 15-day early voting period.

“We appreciate the patience of the voters and are happy that they are supporting the one-stop early voting privileges,” the county elections director remarked.

