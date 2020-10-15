Reynolds Homestead launches 50 Days of Giving

Submitted photo

CRITZ, VA — To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the Reynolds Homestead has set a goal to raise $50,000 over the next 50 days to support its operations and program budget. Since 1970, the Reynolds Homestead has touched many lives through educational, arts and cultural, and historical programs. They have also worked closely with local schools, nonprofits, businesses, and government officials to provide programs to meet identified needs in our community and to promote tourism and economic development.

Thousands of Patrick and Henry County residents in Virginia, and Surry and Stokes County residents in North Carolina, have participated in art shows, Victorian Christmas, Spring Frolic, Bushels and Barrels, summer camps, art classes, history programs and so much more over the years. Many of these programs are offered free or at a minimal charge to make the accessible to the community.

Donations will provide much needed funds to help the Reynolds Homestead continue to positively impact the lives of area citizens. No gift is too small – or too large – to use in service to the community. The fundraising campaign will run from Oct. 13 through Dec. 1, Giving Tuesday.

“We are so fortunate to have such a treasure and asset right here in our area for all to enjoy,” said Anna Lester, vice president of Clark Gas and Oil in Stuart. “The Reynolds Homestead enriches our community through its diverse programming, inspiring classes and entertaining events. It celebrates culture, arts and heritage all while building and engaging community.”

Donations may be made online at www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu, or by mail by sending a check made payable to Treasurer of VT to the attention of Terri Leviner, Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Lane, Critz, VA 24082. Gifts of stocks or bonds are also welcome, and those arrangements can be made by contacting Director Julie Walters Steele at jws@vt.edu.